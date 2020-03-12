Eau Claire County
Found guilty
REDDICK, Joseph M., 33, Eau Claire, bail jumping Jan. 22 and second-offense possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and carrying a concealed knife Nov. 18, $1,932 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
WOLF, Patricia M., 54, 721 Oxford Ave., two counts of retail theft Aug. 3 and May 30, $906 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
REEDY Jr., John T., 61, 1979 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 16, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, Jeffery G., 20, Colfax, bail jumping May 29, two years of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
POIRIER, Suzanne M., 39, Colfax, obstructing an officer, defamation, sending threatening or obscene computer messages, violation of harassment injunction, identity theft, three counts of stalking and two counts of bomb scares January 2013 to October 2016, five years of probation, $3,214 fine, 25 months jail, ordered not to use internet, social media, have contact with victims or possess anyone else's personal identifying information, must undergo mental health counseling.
RUNOWSKI, Tyler J., 28, 7209 County Line Road, hit and run attended vehicle Nov. 10, $831 fine.
SORENSEN, Steven V., 41, Circle Pines, Minn., three counts of bail jumping Nov. 20, Nov. 13 and Sept. 5, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 20 and Sept. 5, three counts of carrying a concealed knife Nov. 20, April 23 and April 30, four counts of retail theft Nov. 20 and 21, Nov. 13 and April 23, and possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver April 30, four years of probation, $6,170 fine, $678 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DAVIS, Marie T., 28, 2524 Boardwalk Circle, obstructing an officer Nov. 4, $443 fine.
GLANVILLE, Corey D., 31, 525 N. Farwell St., intimidation of a victim Sept. 20, $543 fine.
KAUFMAN, Brady K., 35, 1814 Rist Ave., criminal damage to property Oct. 27 and bail jumping Oct. 30, two years of probation, $1,096 fine.
BIERI, Lucas J., 18, Madison, possession of marijuana Dec. 19, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
PETTIS, Kevin M., 44, Augusta, possession of a firearm while intoxicated Jan. 1, $443 fine.
ZIEMER, Steven B., 30, 1749 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana Sept. 29, $929 fine.
HANSON, Travis J., 39, 2815 Hallie Lane, possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 15, bail jumping June 7, and carrying a concealed knife Feb. 10, 2019, $1,404 fine.
HELGESON, Daniel J., 35, 1332 Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls, attempting to flee an officer July 9, $518 fine, 135 days jail.
HOOVER, Danzel D., 29, Milwaukee, theft May 15, 2017, $513 fine, 10 days jail.
LOADER, Thomas L., 27, Eleva, two counts of bail jumping Feb. 1 and Sept. 13, $3,007 fine.
ZANCHETTI, Mason P., 23, 9867 171st St., Chippewa Falls, three counts of retail theft April 15, Jan. 3 and Nov. 5, two counts of bail jumping Jan. 3 and Nov. 5, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 6, three years of probation, $2,835 fine, $221 restitution, 15 days jail, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MAHLUM, Erica C., 34, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Dec. 4, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KRUEGER, Steven C., 37, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine Dec. 2, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.