Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SILLANPAA, Kaitlyn M., 29, Kenosha, obstructing an officer Dec. 21, $443 fine.
FULLER, Joshua A., 25, 1124 Daniels Ave., Altoona, battery and disorderly conduct Dec. 20, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine.
SMITH, Timothy C., 48, 16765 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Sept. 22, 30 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PEDERSON, Leah M., 26, 301 Twin Oak Drive, Altoona, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer Nov. 10, one year of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SOVEREIGN, Andrew R., 43, Hixton, two counts of identity theft Feb. 23, 2019, and march 22, retail theft Feb. 23, and five counts of theft July 13 and 22, 2018, April 17, 2018, May 6, 2018, and May 15, 2017, four years of probation, $3,709 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service.
GEHLER, Christopher M., 42, 12635 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine May 8, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
EAGLEMAN, Jonathon M.S., 24, 1612 11th St., theft Sept. 29, two counts of bail jumping Sept. 29 and Sept. 17, second-offense possession of marijuana Sept. 17, and intimidation of a witness, criminal damage to property, battery and resisting an officer Oct. 28, 2018, three years of probation, $4,014 fine, 30 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SMITH, Martino M., 37, 1832½ Bellinger St., obstructing an officer Jan. 14, $443 fine.
GRIFFITH, Jordan T., 27, 710 Second Ave., escape Nov. 14, one year of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HARDY, Melvin F., 47, 1527 Spooner Ave., Altoona, criminal trespass to dwelling Nov. 16, $453 fine.
Probation revocation
WELLS, Semaj N., 27, 1209 Pershing St., attempting to flee an officer Nov. 14, 2018, 10 months jail.
SCHEARER, Michael J., 35, Fridley Minn., three counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 3, 2017, one year jail.
MILLIS, Jennifer L., 44, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine May 30, 2018, bail jumping March 28, 2018, three counts of retail theft March 28, 2018, July 20, 2017, and July 14, 2017, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 16, 2017, 10 months jail.
ROSE, Alexander L., 17, 3008 Eldorado Blvd., substantial battery Dec. 28, 2018, $650 fine, five months jail.
MONTONYA, Amber L., 30, Conrath, identity theft March 3, 2017, one year jail.
VESTAL, Randolph L., 34, 1104 Omaha St., bail jumping July 5, 214 days jail.
DAVEY, Ryan J., 34, 123 Illinois St., failing to comply with officer March 7, one year jail.
SKINNER, Maurice K., 37, 618 Barstow St., two counts of disorderly conduct June 1, 2018, and March 10, 2018, 130 days jail.
HOVDE, Richard A., 46, Cadott, fraud against a financial institution June 26, 2018, $600 fine, nine months jail.
HESTER, Kenneth D., 40, Altoona, second-offense possession of narcotic drugs and second-offense possession of marijuana Jan. 12, 2018, $1,036 fine, 58 days jail.
EDWARDS, Darrien A., 23, Kenosha, cocaine delivery Jan. 31, 2017, criminal damage to property Aug. 25, 2017, and obstructing an officer April 8, 2017, seven months jail.
SECORA, Bjonca K., 30, 905 16th St. S.E., Menomonie, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of narcotic drugs June 2, 2018, criminal damage to ATM or other machines May 23, 2018, and identity theft May 7, 2018, $2,112 fine, 10 months jail.