Eau Claire County
Found guilty
VANG, Kor, 40, 4892 North Shore Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping Jan. 30, and battery Jan. 12, two years of probation, $1,429 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
NUNKE, Mitchell J., 20, 1915 Oaklawn Drive, two counts of possession of marijuana March 13 and Dec. 24, and disorderly conduct March 13, $2,140 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, license revoked six months.
VANG, See, 27, 1108 Second Ave., third-offense drunken driving Dec. 29, $1,744 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
RANDALL, Anthony J., 27, Augusta, operating after revocation June 1, $443 fine.
FARREL Sr., Frederick S., 62, 3122 Otis St., operating after revocation and possession of marijuana June 5, $886 fine.
MILLER, Ashton M., 22, 3143 Phoenix Ave., possession of a controlled substance Feb. 3, 2018, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
GREEN, Kelly A., 36, Fairchild, possession of amphetamine May 2, 2016, $443 fine.
HEGG, Wyatt L., 20, 820 Revere St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine June 30 and May 16, two years of probation, $1,654 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
DIAMOND, Daquan D., 21, 1949 Declaration Drive, disorderly conduct July 25, $443 fine.
EATON, Patrick M., 54, 1916 Seventh St., obstructing an officer June 17, $443 fine, 10 days jail.
DOBBS, Matthew J., 18, 1275 Thistle Lane, disorderly conduct May 21, $443 fine.
NELSON, Kenneth W., 22, Cumberland, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct May 22, 18 months of probation, $886 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
ZAKHARENKO, Jorje, 23, 3228 Brian St., battery and disorderly conduct Feb. 19, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine.
RITTER, Peter G., 37, Cornell, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 25, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
DEROUIN, Brandon P., 20, 4879 177th St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 7, 2018, $1,515 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
HONADEL, Jessica T., 24, Fall Creek, bail jumping June 29, 2018, and possession of illegally obtained prescription Feb. 19, $936 fine.
HUNTER, Sunshine M., 40, Hayward, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia May 30, 2018, $936 fine.
BROWN, Darryl T., 37, 320 Putnam St., battery by prisoner July 25 and theft June 22, 2018, two years of probation, $971 fine, 60 days jail.
Probation revocation
CHARLESWORTH, Kalika L., 19, 2507 S. Hastings Way, battery July 23, 2018, and theft Oct. 16, 2017, five months jail.
BRUNNER, Dylan M., 19, Mondovi, battery Sept. 2, jail time served.
GRIFFITH, Jordan T., 27, 1226 Meridian Heights Drive, possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to dwelling Oct. 30, $1,091 fine, nine months jail.
SVOBODA, Kellie K., 28, Anoka, Minn., two counts of forgery Oct. 13, five months jail, $1,081 fine.
LITTLEWOLF, Selina R., 35, Wisconsin Dells, hit and run attended vehicle May 5, 2018, $931 fine, jail time served.
SPANN, Torrence T., 37, 107 Randall St., possession of methamphetamine May 28, 2018, 11 months jail.
ANDERSON, Jared W., 32, 2222 Fourth St. East, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine July 29, 2018, eight months jail.
ROWAN, Keri L., 31, 19032 66th Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Feb. 14 and June 4, 2018, bail jumping July 30, 2018, and robbery May 31, 2018, eight months jail.
CIZEK, Rain K., 23, 507 Erin St., identity theft March 22, 2017, $1,453 fine, jail time served.