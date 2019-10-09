Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WILLIAMS, Louis C., 58, Eau Claire, identity theft Jan. 4, two years of probation, $649 fine, $611 restitution.
BISHOP, Brian D., 30, Augusta, obstructing an officer Sept. 28, 2018, and two counts of retail theft Sept. 28, 2018, and July 31, 2018, 18 months of probation, $1,401 fine, $190 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SOLIS SANCHEZ, Rogelio, 36, Eau Galle, obstructing an officer June 7, 2018, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol.
FLEMINO, Armecco A., 25, Minneapolis, methamphetamine delivery April 10 and disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property Dec. 21, three years of probation, $1,447 fine, $66 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STRADER, Michael J., 22, 7776 198th St., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana Aug. 10, $443 fine.
HAUGER, Julie L., 41, 3237 Neptune Ave., possession of a controlled substance July 26, $443 fine, jail time served.
VANG, Xai, 41, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, fourth-offense operating while under the influence Aug. 9, two years of probation, $1,856 fine, two months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BYE, Richard A., 26, 1419 Nicholis Drive, two counts of methamphetamine delivery June 7 and 20, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver July 3,and bail jumping May 9, four years of probation, $2,302 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HASELTINE, Rebecca J., 37, Colfax, methamphetamine delivery Feb. 28, three years of probation, $668 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DARGE, Stephanie M., 35, Warrens, possession of methamphetamine June 3, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
TAYLOR, Cory J., 25, 941 Richard Drive, disorderly conduct Sept. 7, 2015, $543 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
PARKER, Jody D., 40, Owen, possession of methamphetamine June 26, two years of probation, $568 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KELLY, Kristin J., 43, 2405½ E. Clairemont Ave., disorderly conduct April 8, $443 fine.
BUTTKE, Brian A., 56, Durand, attempting to flee an officer Feb. 4, two years of probation, $518 fine.
Probation revocation
GRAVES, Cassondra S., 31, 1153 Imperial Circle, second-offense possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed knife March 3, 2018, jail time served.
GARNER, Trenton W., 19, 2012 11th St., bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia July 10, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer March 16, 2018, jail time served.
JACOBSON, Michael P., 36, 315 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, criminal trespass to dwelling Oct. 17, 2017, and theft and retail theft July 16, 2017, one year jail.
RUFFIN, Tony J., 29, Racine, battery, criminal damage to property and intimidating a victim Nov. 9, 2014, seven months jail.
GRAVES, Cassondra S., 31, 5793 190th St., Chippewa Falls, burglary Dec. 27, 2017, two count of bail jumping Dec. 27, 2017, and Nov. 15, 2017, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 3, 2017, $2,072 fine, six months jail.
MATHIS, Sapphia K., 44, St. Paul, obstructing an officer July 15, 2018, and criminal damage to property July 16, 2018, jail time served.
PEMBER, Brandon J., 33, Fairchild, bail jumping and criminal trespass to dwelling Nov. 23, 2017, one year jail.