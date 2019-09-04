Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FRANSWAY, Karissa K., 29, 3304 Runway Ave., disorderly conduct May 12, 18 months of probation, $543 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
VETO, Franklin J., 39, 670 Wisconsin St., battery, resisting an officer and intimidation of a victim April 28, two years of probation, $1,768 fine, 10 days jail.
VESTAL, Randolph L., 33, 1104 Omaha St., bail jumping July 5, two years of probation, $518 fine.
STELZIG, Alyssa M., 20, 2017 Seventh St., three counts of battery July 8, April 2 and January 25, criminal trespass May 20, two counts of criminal damage to property Feb. 4 and July 13, 2018, disorderly conduct Jan. 25 and bail jumping Feb. 4, $4,373 fine, $2,087 restitution.
BULLARD, Rodney J., 51, Eau Claire, possession of marijuana May 21, $443 fine.
SHEARER, Jason S., 44, 1622½ Mappa St., disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer May 21, $986 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
ZAHURANCE, Jordan J., 25, 2612 Boardwalk Circle, obstructing an officer March 25, and contact after domestic abuse arrest and disorderly conduct June 24, 2018, two years of probation, $1,579 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
STRICKLAND, Erick J., 31, 2507 S. Hastings Way, disorderly conduct Feb. 21 and criminal damage to property March 28, 18 months of probation, $1,190 fine, $500 restitution.
SATHER, Brittany A., 31, Fairchild, bail jumping Feb. 28, $443 fine.
WILLIAMS, Qwarmarii S., 21, 4016 Boardwalk St., possession of marijuana Sept. 25, $493 fine.
HENDERSON, Dylan E., 26, Bloomer, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place June 9, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
REBER, Devon J., 23, 1704 E. Lexington Blvd., three counts of bail jumping Aug. 3, April 28 and Jan. 14, obstructing an officer Jan. 20, fourth-offense drunken driving Nov. 9 and third-offense drunken driving Nov. 15, three years of probation, $6,927 fine, 7½ months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SCHULTZ, Eric C., 27, 1219 Wilcox St., Menomonie, disorderly conduct April 16, $443 fine.
SPEARS, Kenneth L., 40, Eau Claire, intimidation of a victim March 10, three years of probation, $518 fine.
ALF, Justin T., 28, N2683 730th St., Menomonie, retail theft Feb. 15, one year of probation, $453 fine, ordered not to have contact with Kohl's stores.
Probation revocation
GULLETTE, James D., 26, Eau Claire, criminal damage to property Sept. 10, obstructing an officer Sept. 9, and forgery Sept. 20, 2017, $913 fine, six months jail.
CHOPPER, Timothy L., 28, Strum, possession of marijuana Feb. 11, 2018, and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 19, 2018, jail time served.
COONS, Christopher D., 32, Augusta, burglary July 15, 2017, one year jail.
GOULD, Andrew S., 44, 928 Third St. East, Altoona, battery to emergency rescue worker and threat to law enforcement officer Dec. 3, 2016, one year jail.
LOR, Dao S., 27, 3307 Runway Ave., disorderly conduct Oct. 8, 2016, intimidation of a witness Oct. 9, 2016, and intimidation of a victim Oct. 12, 2016, six months jail.
CHARLESWORTH, Kalika L., 19, 2507 S. Hastings Way, battery July 23, 2018, and theft Oct. 16, 2017, five months jail.
BRUNNER, Dylan M., 19, Mondovi, battery Sept. 2, jail time served.
GRIFFITH, Jordan T., 27, 1226 Meridian Heights Drive, possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass to dwelling Oct. 30, $1,091 fine, nine months jail.
SVOBODA, Kellie K., 28, Anoka, Minn., two counts of forgery Oct. 13, five months jail, $1,081 fine.
LITTLEWOLF, Selina R., 35, Wisconsin Dells, hit and run attended vehicle May 5, 2018, $931 fine, jail time served.