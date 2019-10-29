Eau Claire County
Found guilty
TROSIN, Brenda K., 49, 618 S. Barstow St., operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, June 6, 2018, $616 fine.
WILLIAMSON, Steven J., 43, 2506 Shale Ledge Road, battery March 4, 2017, fine previously paid.
BENNETT, Sarah J., 34, 2906 Conrad St., second-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol level May 19, $1,529 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock 14 months.
SIMONSON, Mark D., 33, Augusta, disorderly conduct March 23, $543 fine.
KOXLIEN, Connor J., 24, Strum, criminal trespass, battery and disorderly conduct April 9, 2018, two years of probation, $1,439 fine.
VELDMAN, Dennis A., 25, Cameron, theft June 12, $453 fine.
IRVINE, Jamison D., 32, Augusta, third-offense drunken driving April 3, $1,744 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock 18 months.
GREGG, Leander J., 32, 1622 Mappa St., criminal damage to property and two counts of criminal trespass to dwelling Sept. 6, two years of probation, $1,339 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ALLEN, Sue Ann B., 23, 913 Graham Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 6, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
HARDY, Melvin F., 47, 472 W. Grand Ave., identity theft and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 28, two years of probation, $1,046 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WELLS, Semaj N., 27, 1209 Pershing St., disorderly conduct July 19, $443 fine, five days jail.
SCHLOSSER, Mark H., 40, 618 Talmadge St., operating after revocation May 2, $443 fine.
LEE, Stephan D., 26, 20 N. State St., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Dec. 20, 2015, $518 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
INGRAM, Paris D.C., 30, Eau Claire, theft May 1, $453 fine.
GARRY, Kieran E., 22, Cadott, operating after revocation April 20, $443 fine.
DAWSON, William S., 44, 544 Fall St., two counts of attempting to flee an officer April 14 and Sept. 28, and bail jumping July 4, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CANTU, Antonio D., 43, Elk Mound, possession of methamphetamine May 3, two years of probation, $518 fine, six months jail.
HAHN, Travis W., 40, 2255 Wilson St., Menomonie, operating after revocation Aug. 26, $443 fine.
WILLIAMS, Dunni A., 42, 2908 Conrad St., theft June 28, $453 fine.
WINGER, Brandon S., 28, 1222 Barland St., second-offense drunken driving June 28 and criminal damage to property June 7, $1,919 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
CLARK, Anthony A., 27, Strum, operating after revocation March 29, $443 fine.
STABENOW, Matthew R., 22, Fairchild, criminal damage to property May 1, one year of probation, $553 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
JACOBSON, David R., 55, 618 S. Barstow St., obstructing an officer March 7, $443 fine.
MELGAARD, Donald R., 52, 1721 Ohm Ave., possession of methamphetamine July 14, 2018, two years of probation, $518 fine.
TIPTON, Brandon E., 23, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct Sept. 6, $516 fine.
FOGELTANZ, Scott R., 55, 1888 118th St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Sept. 27, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 10, 2018, two years of probation, $1,186 fine.
CLOUD, George, 49, 413½ Cameron St., three counts of bail jumping Aug. 20 and July 24, possession of marijuana Aug. 20, disorderly conduct July 24, and criminal trespass to dwelling and theft Feb. 1, three years of probation, $3,340 fine, three months jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.