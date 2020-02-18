Eau Claire County
Found guilty
PRICE, Nicole L., 46, Big Lake, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia March 18 and two counts of bail jumping March 18 and Jan. 30, 2019, two years of probation, $1,429 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GRANT, James E., 30, 1611 Western Ave., disorderly conduct Jan. 13, 2019, two years of probation, $543 fine.
HERNANDEZ, Alicia M., 19, 417½ McDonough St., second-offense drunken driving May 3, $1,992 fine, five days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
HARNACK, Hailee A., 20, Cashton, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 16, $443 fine.
DUPEE, Shelly J., 40, Fairchild, contributing to the delinquency of a child Sept. 24, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, Brandon T., 33, 2103½ Western Ave., retail theft Aug. 26, $662 fine.
HUBBARD, Angelic M., 31, Madison, possession of oleoresin device and carrying a concealed knife June 17, $886 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
HAYS, Adam T., 31, 11546 12th Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of retail theft Sept. 4 and Aug. 13, burglary Aug. 18 and possession of methamphetamine July 25, three years of probation, $1,952 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BEACH, Daniel C., 19, 1932 Southridge Ave., Menomonie, operating after revocation June 16, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, Ashley A., 32, 419 28th Ave. North, Menomonie, bail jumping and disorderly conduct Dec. 22, 2018, and obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct Dec. 4, 2017, three years of probation, $1,772 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SOLIS SANCHEZ, Eduardo, 29, 2527 Sessions St., operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Nov. 21, $443 fine.
GEORGESON, Damien R., 30, 701 Broadway St. North, Menomonie, operating motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Oct. 7, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
SMITH, Jeffrey D., 27, 4111 Lark Ave., operating after revocation Sept. 18, $443 fine.
STOKES, Desiree L., 29, 4900 Olson Drive, operating after revocation June 22, $443 fine.
GREGORY, Michael J., 34, Eleva, two counts of operating after revocation April 10 and Jan. 10, 2019, $886 fine.
THAO, Wung L., 29, 1516 E. Madison St., operating after revocation Oct. 23, 2018, $516 fine.
ROSE, Alexander L., 17, 920 Richard Drive, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and obstructing an officer Dec. 10, and criminal damage to property April 9, three years of probation, $2,082 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
WELLS, Semaj N., 27, 1209 Pershing St., attempting to flee an officer Nov. 14, 2018, 10 months jail.
SCHEARER, Michael J., 35, Fridley Minn., three counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 3, 2017, one year jail.
MILLIS, Jennifer L., 44, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine May 30, 2018, bail jumping March 28, 2018, three counts of retail theft March 28, 2018, July 20, 2017, and July 14, 2017, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 16, 2017, 10 months jail.
ROSE, Alexander L., 17, 3008 Eldorado Blvd., substantial battery Dec. 28, 2018, $650 fine, five months jail.
MONTONYA, Amber L., 30, Conrath, identity theft March 3, 2017, one year jail.
VESTAL, Randolph L., 34, 1104 Omaha St., bail jumping July 5, 214 days jail.
DAVEY, Ryan J., 34, 123 Illinois St., failing to comply with officer March 7, one year jail.