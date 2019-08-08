Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ISHAM, Maximinia B., 27, 823 Niagara St., two counts of operating after revocation May 7 and July 29, 2018, possession of methamphetamine March 20, three counts of bail jumping May 7, Dec. 23 and Oct. 15, and obstructing an officer Sept. 13, three years of probation, $3,501 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ANDERSON, Breanna M., 19, 1122 Superior St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping April 3, one year of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
STAUFFER Jr., Steven P., 42, 733 Chippewa St., operating after revocation March 13, $443 fine.
ZEHE, Richard P., 39, 816 Park Ridge Drive, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 21, three years of probation, $518 fine.
SMITH, Nicholas P., 34, Osseo, retail theft Feb. 14 and obstructing an officer March 4, $896 fine, 10 days jail.
DOWNEY, Gabriel A., 36, 712 McDonough St., battery to law enforcement officer Feb. 19, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
GUSTUM, Angela J., 35, 321 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls, post or publish depiction of person knowing it is a private representation without their consent Dec. 16, one year of probation, $518 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, cannot possess pornography or nude photos.
McINTIRE, Matthew T., 40, 4000 Olson Drive, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 4, 2017, and June 13, 2017, two years of probation, $1,319 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
COOK, Courtney A., 29, Colfax, second-offense drunken driving April 15, 2018, and third-offense drunken driving Jan. 8, two years of probation, $4,130 fine, 55 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
YARRINGTON, Jeremiah J.D., 22, 3523 Hallie Lane, fourth-degree sexual assault and intimidation of a victim October 2018, three years of probation, $886 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
TOWLE, Kevin J., 58, 303 Parkview Court, Altoona, disorderly conduct March 26, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
BIEGEL, Leah P., 45, Fall Creek, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 5, $1,466 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
TURNER, Hannah R., 29, 2191 50th St., second-offense drunken driving Sept. 14, $1,465 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
BODOH, Tammy L., 32, Neillsville, possession of methamphetamine and obstructing an officer July 5, and identity theft March 22, three years of probation, $1,539 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
NELSON, Jonathan C., 38, Chetek, knowingly violating a domestic abuse order Dec. 12, $543 fine.
WILLI, Robert M., 30, 1814 Rist Ave., threat to law enforcement officer July 4, $518 fine, four months jail.
CARTER, Taza T., 17, 300 Williams St., disorderly conduct Jan. 27, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
XIONG, Bee F., 27, 2117 115th St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine May 2, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
REDDICK, Joseph M., 32, 920 Court Circle, Altoona, disorderly conduct April 10, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
GORMAN, Ralph J., 54, 663 Carol Court, operating after revocation Jan. 30, $443 fine.
BERTRANG, Caleb J., 18, 2017 Vine St., burglary March 20, five years of probation, $528 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
HARDING, Thomas B., 28, 18334 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, retail theft Sept. 29, jail time served.
FLYNN, William P., 44, Elk Mound, obstructing justice Dec. 14, 2017, and second-offense possession of narcotic drugs Nov. 16, 2017, nine months jail.
BORCHARDT, Melissa M., 40, 2019 Fourth St., bail jumping, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia June 22, 2017, six months jail.
SEIDLITZ, Tylor R., 26, Jim Falls, disorderly conduct Sept. 26, $543 fine, 90 days jail.
COX, Timothy D., 32, 2803 Western Ave., disorderly conduct July 8, 2018, jail time served.
MONSON, Crystal L. 38, 1704½ Oxford Ave., bail jumping Nov. 20, 2017, battery Oct. 30, 2017, and criminal damage to property July 3, 2017, jail time served.
PETTIS Jr., James E., 37, Fall Creek, two counts of bail jumping and negligent operation of a motor vehicle Oct. 5, 2017, jail time served.
TESSMER, Steven E., 28, 634 N. Barstow St., obtaining prescription drug with fraud Nov. 14, 2016, jail time served.
WATSON, Joshua M., 22, W3940 Mitchell Road, attempted burglary Aug. 3, 2018, $814 fine, four months jail.
BROWN, Dewayne L.A., 36, Marshfield, escape May 11, 2017, and failure to update information as a sex offender Dec. 13, 2016, six months jail.
HASLITT, Tara R., 22, 547 Bergen Ave., disorderly conduct July 21, 2017, 72 days jail.
JORDAN, Marcus T., 29, Fairchild, false imprisonment, battery and bail jumping Aug. 29, one year jail.
BERTRANG, Caleb J., 18, 2017 Vine St., two counts of obstructing an officer Sept. 10 and Aug. 12, 2018, theft from a person Aug. 24, 2018, theft Aug. 12, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine July 19, 2018, $2,505 fine, one year jail.