Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ANDERSON, Jaret L., 20, 1124 Daniels Ave., disorderly conduct April 4 and obstructing an officer Feb. 17, 18 months of probation, $886 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
WESTPHAL, Joshua E., 39, 3466 Delbert Road, bail jumping April 27, two counts of operating after revocation March 1 and Aug. 10, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 13, three years of probation, $1,922 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KAUFMAN, Casey J., 33, Fairchild, operating after revocation March 13 and third-offense drunken driving Oct. 11, $2,223 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
WILBUR, Kayla L., 26, 2809 E. Hamilton Ave., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotic drugs and being a felon in possession of an oleoresin device Jan. 6, three years of probation, $1,529 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WIK, Trenton J., 31, 827 Fairfax St., Altoona, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and carrying a concealed weapon Jan. 23, three years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ACOSTA, Neftali O., 39, 3112 Pomona Drive, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Dec. 15, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SUTTEN, Jessica A., 31, Conrath, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 5, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WORKS, Devontee T., 31, 3222 Eldorado Blvd., battery June 2, 2018, two years of probation, $593 fine.
SHILTS, Richard G., 53, Boyd, retail theft March 22, $453 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
REEDY, Joshua L., 25, 1979 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine April 19, $518 fine, six months jail.
ERICKSON, Jesse L., 35, 2611 Broadway Circle, criminal damage to property Feb. 24, two counts of identity theft Dec. 18 and June 22, 2017, and carrying a concealed knife June 22, 2017, four years of probation, $2,107 fine, $209 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MILLER, Terrell G., 67, Augusta, battery March 3, 18 months of probation, $543 fine.
NORTHRUP, Michaela M., 25, 525 Congress St., possession of marijuana and possession of illegally obtained prescription Dec. 10, $886 fine. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
POST, Nicholas R., 24, Augusta, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver May 13, and possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs March 27, 42 months of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CLARK, Andrew J., 28, Gilman, strangulation and suffocation April 15, 30 months of probation, $618 fine, six months jail.
LAND, Alexander O., 21, Albertville, Minn., disorderly conduct May 6, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
BELL, Kevin J., 39, 912 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls, methamphetamine delivery Nov. 30, four years of probation, $668 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
JOHNSTON, Kenneth F., 32, Augusta, operating after revocation Nov. 5, $443 fine.
BOOTE, Brianna E., 22, Colfax, operating after revocation June 23, 2018, $443 fine.
PLEMON, Thomas R., 20, 747 Alsace St., Altoona, possession of marijuana May 8, $493 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
CHUN, Sharaea L., 30, 3415 Laurel Ave., Altoona, theft April 2-10, one year of probation, $453 fine.
KUNZ, Brandon G., 29, Eau Claire, battery April 19, $443 fine, 120 days jail.
GORDY, Donald W., 53, 1410½ Oxford Ave., possession of marijuana Feb. 20 and operating after revocation Sept. 4, $1,337 fine.
LACIURA, Cadarien S., 24, 1202 Meridian Heights Drive, second-offense possession of marijuana Nov. 18, $518 fine, 20 days jail or five days jail and 120 hours of community service.
FEDIE, Alexander J., 26, 798 Dutchman Drive, Chippewa Falls, attempting to flee an officer April 10, 2018, $518 fine, seven months jail.
FOLEY, Blair N., 32, 1140 Glenn Place, bail jumping and obstructing an officer March 12, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
PORTER, Taylor T., 21, Eau Claire, theft Feb. 2, $453 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
Probation revocation
PEMBER, Brandon J., 32, Fairchild, concealing stolen property July 10 and obstructing an officer Aug. 30, 2017, eight months jail.
TWILLEY, Michelle M., 38, 837 Revere St., three counts of retail theft Jan. 28, March 29, 2018, and Jan. 10, 2018, and theft and contact after domestic abuse arrest March 25, 2018, $2,355 fine, six months jail.
POST, Nicholas R., 24, Augusta, possession of methamphetamine June 22, 2018, five months jail.
FOLEY, Blair N., 32, 1140 Glenn Place, bail jumping March 8, 2018, and third-offense drunken driving and obstructing an officer Jan. 4, 2018, jail time served.