Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BLAIR Jr., Carnell, 25, 1130 Meridian Heights Drive, second-offense drunken driving Nov. 25, $1,429 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock one year.
SCHULTZ, Daniel L., 51, Chetek, bail jumping Nov. 3, $443 fine.
NORTH, Charles G., 58, 6 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, fourth-offense drunken driving Oct. 15, 2000, one year of probation, $1,163 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock two years.
SOWDEN, Jack P., 27, Eleva, methamphetamine delivery May 10, 2018, two counts of possession of methamphetamine June 20, 2018 and April 25, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver June 19, 2018, four years of probation, $2,112 fine, six months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MATTISON, Tyler M., 27, 624 Germania St., negligent operation of a motor vehicle Jan. 21, 2018, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
PASTORELLO, Samuel J., 21, 920 Summer St., second-offense possession of marijuana July 6, $709 fine.
GEHLER, Christopher L., 21, 907 Forest St., possession of methamphetamine April 22, two years of probation, $518 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
LAMB, Shane R., 34, Fall Creek, disorderly conduct April 25, 18 months of probation, $543 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BARONE, Adam S., 31, 4607 Fairfax St., criminal damage to property Sept. 29, two years of probation, $543 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
GULDEN, Heather G., 35, 312 Howard St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of heroin delivery March 8 and 20, 2018, and methamphetamine delivery April 17, 2018, four years of probation, $1,894 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VIAN, Alexis J., 23, Stanley, bail jumping Aug. 26 and second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance July 25, $1,908 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
BECKSTEAD, Danny W., 40, W3130 Mitchell Road, identity theft Aug. 14, obstructing an officer April 26, bail jumping Dec. 1 and disorderly conduct March 17, 2018, two years of probation, $1,957 fine.
FARMER, Travis F., 40, 208 Platt St., obstructing an officer July 26, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
DANIELS, Evan G., 19, 922 E. Fillmore Ave., possession of marijuana July 26 and criminal damage to property Jan. 5, $896 fine, 20 days jail.
LEHN, Angelo A., 29, 843 N. Hastings Way, obstructing an officer Jan. 16 and criminal damage to property Dec. 16, two years of probation, $886 fine.
THRONSON, Devon M., 26, 3861 North Shore Drive, disorderly conduct March 3, $1,472 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
STREAM, Tylor D., 22, 1611 Western Ave., disorderly conduct March 19, $543 fine.
Probation revocation
LEHN, Angelo A., 29, 843 N. Hastings Way, two counts of bail jumping Nov. 5 and Sept. 17, 2018, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 5, 2018, and identity theft July 30, 2018, $2,089 fine, jail time served.
BOWMAN, Amy R., 49, 1748 Peterson Ave., four counts of possession of methamphetamine Jan. 10 and 19, 2018, Nov. 20, 2017, and Aug. 22, 2017, and possession of marijuana Aug. 22, 2017, one year jail.
ERSLAND, Jason D., 46, 901 S. Farwell St., bail jumping July 10, 2017, and possession of a controlled substance June 2, 2017, 90 days jail.
FREDERICK, Derek J., 26, 2803 South Slope Terrace, bail jumping March 20, 165 days jail.
WHITESIDES, Justin A., 29, 1324 Oxford Ave., substantial battery June 11, 2017, $774 fine, nine months jail.
GEISSLER, Phillip A., 40, 320 Putnam St., two counts of bail jumping Feb. 5, 2018, and Nov. 18, 2017, five months jail.