Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LARSON, Kurtiss D., 32, 3626 Seymour Road, operating after revocation Nov. 23, $443 fine.
PALIAGAS, Casey S., 25, 1227 S. Dewey St., disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana Dec. 15, $886 fine.
MILBEE, Seiera I., 22, 1420 Glades Drive, Altoona, disorderly conduct Dec. 6, $443 fine.
STAVES, Todd E., 37, Augusta, possession of marijuana April 1, 2017, fourth-offense operating under the influence May 27, 2005, and third-offense operating under the influence May 13, 2005, $4,036 fine, 230 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
ROGERS, Nadine I., 30, 1622 Mappa St., obstructing an officer Nov. 4, $443 fine.
BEEBE, Leigh M., 38, 3218 Runway Ave., failure to update information as a sex offender Sept. 5, 2017, two years of probation, $518 fine.
CARELLO, Angela M., 39, Holcombe, possession of methamphetamine April 6 and carrying a concealed knife March 21, three years of probation, $961 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CAMPTON, Carly R., 31, 13595 42nd Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of drug paraphernalia March 12, $443 fine.
KA, Douglas, 27, N4791 Highway 25, Menomonie, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine March 7, two years of probation, $1,046 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GRITZMACHER-RING, Michelle E., 40, 5124 Renee Court, resisting an officer Feb. 3, $518 fine, nine months jail.
BOUNDS, Brent D., 47, 1828 Hastings Way, four counts of retail theft Nov. 11, Aug. 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 7, and fraudulent use of a credit card June 18, two years of probation, $2,400 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or possess animals or pets.
GILBERTSON, Kim R., 53, Fall Creek, operating after revocation Dec. 2, $443 fine.
LABARGE, Douglas W., 39, Eau Claire, battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer April 11 and bail jumping March 23, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
CLARK, Damon L., 20, 2509 Keith St., escape Feb. 21, $443 fine, 60 days jail.
DEISS, Myles D., 29, Webster, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia March 29, 2018, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
RUNK, Justine M., 22, Osceola, second-offense possession of marijuana Oct. 23, 2017, $859 fine.
STEINKE, Brady D., 21, Fall Creek, possession of marijuana Nov. 29, 2016, $563 fine.
WILLIAMS, Derrick T., 23, 301 Twin Oak Drive, Altoona, bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct March 9, bail jumping May 6, 2018, and false imprisonment June 1, 2018, three years of probation, $2,665 fine, 10 days jail. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
VOLD, Jordan M., 22, 1408 Birney St., battery June 12, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
GIRNAU, William K., 33, Mondovi, operating after revocation March 21, 2018, $516 fine.
Probation revocation
BOOTH, Darrell E., 54, Eau Claire, methamphetamine delivery Sept. 26, 2017, 11 months jail.
DOWNEY, Gabriel A., 36, 633 Hobart St., possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed knife and disorderly conduct Dec. 2, 2017, jail time served.
CLARK, Damon L., 20, 2509 Keith St., second-degree recklessly endangering safety Sept. 16, jail time served.
ROSS, Robert H., 39, Eau Claire, burglary Nov. 28, 2017, jail time served.
NORTON, Mariah E., 19, 1114 E. Madison St., battery March 1, 2018, jail time served.