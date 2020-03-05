Eau Claire County
Found guilty
WILSON, Quentin A., 33, 1127 Sunset Lane, Altoona, failure to register as a sex offender Dec. 27, one year of probation, $443 fine.
MOLNAR, John J., 53, 1616 Ball St., threat to law enforcement officer Dec. 10, $518 fine, eight months jail.
CARROLL, Jason A., 43, Merrillan, possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping Sept. 24, 18 months of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
POLIO RIVERA, Marvin J., 30, Colfax, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, April 24, $443 fine.
HENRY, Sylvia L., 49, Madison, disorderly conduct Jan. 13 and theft Jan. 20, 2018, two years of probation, $1,071 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VETRONE, Steven G., 28, Fairchild, bail jumping Nov. 2, third-offense drunken driving July 2, 2016, and disorderly conduct Aug. 29, 2018, 18 months of probation, $2,767 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BROWN, Lesley C., 43, Wisconsin Dells, bail jumping Oct. 18, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ZARINS, Peter W., 51, Withee, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 15, two years of probation, $568 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
HOVDE, Richard A., 46, Cadott, methamphetamine delivery April 10, three years of probation, $558 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
LUND, Timothy E., 24, Frederic, three counts of battery May 24, 2017, August 2017 and June 2019, three years of probation, $1,629 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service.
KILTY-MORGAN, Morgan R., 26, Eau Claire, two counts of bail jumping Dec. 31 and Nov. 9, retail theft Nov. 24, criminal trespass Nov. 9 and two counts of possession of methamphetamine July 4 and Dec. 16, 2018, 30 months of probation, $3,078 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BAWDEN, Maxwell J., 22, 4206 W. Robin Meadows Lane, possession of narcotic drugs with intent to distribute and second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance April 30, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana Nov. 18, 2018, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of narcotic drugs with intent to deliver July 19, 2018, three years of probation, $3,869 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ERICKSON, Jared A., 34, 315 Oak St., resisting an officer Jan. 9, $443 fine.
SVENDAHL II, Gary L., 51, 805 Barland St., disorderly conduct Nov. 24, $443 fine, 20 days jail.
BOLLINGER, Austin J., 25, 1593 Highway F, possession of cocaine Oct. 12, $443 fine.
PARKER, Elizabeth L., 28, 2404 14th St., obstructing an officer July 9, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
JOHNSTON, Camaron D., 18, Arcadia, underage sexual activity March 30, two years of probation, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
VIAN, Monica L., 40, Sparta, issuing worthless checks Dec. 7, 2018, one year of probation, $453 fine.
THOMAS, Jalani M., 21, Madison, obstructing an officer May 13, 2016, $4,135 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.