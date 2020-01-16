Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SANCHEZ, Mario, 23, Milwaukee, resisting an officer Feb. 24, 2018, and criminal trespass to dwelling and disorderly conduct May 28, 2017, one year of probation, $1,339 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
HOLM, Andrew S., 39, 1725 Ninth St., bail jumping Nov. 18 and battery April 15, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine, five days jail.
CARR, Jeremy M., 30, Kitanning, Pa., threat to law enforcement officer and second-offense possession of marijuana and identity theft Nov. 5, $1,564 fine, 60 days jail.
GULLICKSON, Matthew L., 43, 1934 Crescent Ave., battery Nov. 5, 18 months of probation, $543 fine.
SPEICHER, Ashley A., 32, 1979 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, possession of narcotic drugs Oct. 15, $518 fine, 30 days jail.
CRAWFORD, Lorenzo, 44, Mondovi, theft Sept. 29, $453 fine, one year jail.
MELSTROM, Anthony G., 20, Glenwood City, retail theft July 1, $453 fine.
SAWLE, James L., 32, 1104 Fifth St., theft July 24 and criminal damage to property Aug. 11, two years of probation, $696 fine.
ARCH, Kevin E., 28, 702 Broadview Blvd., possession of marijuana April 13 and theft Jan. 28, 2019, $896 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
ROGERS, Camrin R., 29, 1832 Bellinger St., two counts of fraudulent use of a financial transaction card Dec. 5 and 12, 2018, $996 fine, 30 days jail.
VANINGAN, Scott M., 55, 146 W. Lexington Blvd., third-offense drunken driving Jan. 27, 2019, $4,062 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 30 months.
MILAND, Travis J., 43, 829½ Fleming St., obstructing an officer Oct. 20, 2018, $543 fine, nine days jail.
SCHUMMER, Craig K., 53, Fall Creek, disorderly conduct and substantial battery May 29, 2017, three years of probation, $2,057 fine, $5,582 restitution, six months jail or five months jail and 240 hours of community service.
WILSON, Travis J., 38 1126 E. Mission Drive, bail jumping Sept. 18 and possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver June 12, three years of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RAU, Scott T., 30, 310 Micheels Lane, Menomonie, disorderly conduct Nov. 22, 2017, $858 fine.
LINVILLE, Spencer A., 22, 919 Vernon St., Altoona, possession of marijuana Sept. 29, $443 fine.
BAUTISTA BAUTISTA, Benito, 36, Independence, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Oct. 12, $443 fine.
SOLIS-PAEZ, Maria P., 44, 103 W. Truman Ave., operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Sept. 5, $443 fine.
VAUGHN, Britney M., 30, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 21, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
DAILEY, Nathaniel S., 33, Waterloo, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 15, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SEGURA, Brian A., 31, 2313 Highway OO, Chippewa Falls, criminal damage to property Sept. 1, $87 fine.
Probation revocation
SMITH, Alvin P., 55, 320 Putnam St., threat to law enforcement officer March 20, 2018, 261 days jail.
SPEICHER, Ashley A., 32, 3042 Kilbourne Ave., possession of methamphetamine July 17, 2016, six months jail.
YANG, Xang, 50, St. Paul, two counts of battery July 2, 2016, and May 15, 2015, and disorderly conduct July 2, 2016, nine months jail.
CHARLES, Brandolyn A., 28, Eau Claire, bail jumping Oct. 15, 2018, and battery Aug. 10, 2018, $986 fine, seven months jail.