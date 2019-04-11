Eau Claire County
Found guilty
JENNESS, Norman P., 35, 308½ E. Madison St., heroin delivery Feb. 26, 2018, three years of probation, $784 fine, eight months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KAMMEYER, Wensday L., 38, 11614 N. 46th Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Feb. 9, $443 fine.
THURSTON, Maya E., 20, 2858 116th St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Jan. 15, $1,555 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock 16 months, 25 hours of community service.
CONKLIN-SCHMELZER, Jacob D., 35, Eau Claire, fourth-offense drunken driving Jan. 23, battery Dec. 10, and third-offense drunken driving Oct. 20, 30 months of probation, $4,029 fine, six months jail, license revoked 26 months, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol.
RUTLEDGE, Dean M., 40, 3323 Seymour Road, theft Nov. 1, one year of probation, $632 fine, $1,009 restitution.
LANGE, Michelle A., 58, 923 S. Hastings Way, bail jumping June 13 and disorderly conduct Sept. 19, 2017, $886 fine.
IMAN, Mohamed I., 34, 104 N. Michigan Ave., obstructing an officer, bail jumping and two counts of disorderly conduct July 1, two years of probation, $1,772 fine, 10 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MARTINEZ-MARTINEZ, Marco A., 33, 2719 Third St., operating after revocation Jan. 15, $516 fine.
GAULKE, Erin C., 46, 518 Germania St., retail theft Feb. 8, one year of probation, $443 fine.
NARVAEZ VASQUEZ, Arcadio, 36, 1156 Imperial Circle, operating without a valid license, third offense within three years, Nov. 19, $831 fine.
KOHLS, Chad L., 31, 719 Harlem St., Altoona, possession of illegally obtained prescription Nov. 5, $443 fine.
PETERSON, MacKensie A., 23, 1419 Nicholas Drive, second-offense drunken driving Nov. 3, $1,505 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock one year.
LINK, Jeff A., 50, S7953 Highway 93, disorderly conduct Oct. 13, $543 fine.
GORELL, Matthew R., 41, 851 N. Hastings Way, operating after revocation Aug. 18, $516 fine.
VASEL, Alex W., 21, 780 Dutchman Drive, Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving May 13, and second-offense drunken driving April 2, 2018, $4,177 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 29 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
FREDERICK, Derek J., 26, 2803 South Slope Terrace, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver Feb. 11, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 31, two years of probation, $1,135 fine, $475 restitution, 30 days jail, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAGEN, Max C., 33, 1702 Altoona Ave., possession of methamphetamine Nov. 12, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
YOUNG, Ronald A., 34, Chicago, disorderly conduct Oct. 10, $443 fine.
BROWN, Joshua A., 25, Chicago, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance Oct. 10, $1,329 fine.
NATZKE, Kevin J., 43, Stanley, fourth-offense drunken driving June 15, three years of probation, $1,855 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LOVELACE, Torrell D., 29, Racine, bail jumping July 15, two years of probation, $518 fine.
DEASON, Darren B., 53, 2820 E. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine April 2, 2018, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WHITROCK, Karole L., 27, 401 Long St., retail theft Jan. 19 and possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 29, $996 fine.
SPARGER, Tyler J., 27, 1004 Main St., disorderly conduct Feb. 18, $543 fine.
OTTINGER, Eugene O., 61, 2616 Seymour Road, disorderly conduct Feb. 17, $516 fine.
STABENOW, Matthew R., 21, Fairchild, resisting an officer Jan. 18, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 40 hours of community service.
MONTGOMERY, Daenil T., 22, 1211 Lynn Ave., Altoona, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 12, $518 fine, 10 months jail.
SNYDER, Nicholas T., 29, Jim Falls, disorderly conduct Jan. 24, $443 fine.
TORRES, Angelo T., 28, 214 Goldenrod Lane, Altoona, operating after revocation and two counts of bail jumping Jan. 11, and obstructing an officer July 17, $1,772 fine.
GARSKE, Mariah A., 23, Barron, possession of marijuana Jan. 27, $443 fine.
MOYER, Trevor D., 32, 2135 Ohm Ave., disorderly conduct Sept. 22, $543 fine.
JOHNSON, Craig A., 39, 419 28th Ave. North, Menomonie, disorderly conduct Aug. 14, $543 fine.
ROBINSON, John A., 30, 2420 Bostrom Court, disorderly conduct March 6 and possession of marijuana Jan. 13, $986.
Probation revocation
MOUA, Som B., 43, 710 Second Ave., possession of methamphetamine June 15, 2017, nine months jail.
BRUNNER, Dylan M., 19, Mondovi, disorderly conduct Sept. 2, 90 days jail.
EVANS, Davyonne T., 18, 3252 Mercury Ave., battery and disorderly conduct June 12, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver May 20, $1,404 fine, five months jail.
MOUA, Som B., 43, 2264 113th St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping April 14, 2018, nine months jail.
HARSHMAN, Tyler W., 21, 1307 Fifth Ave., theft Sept. 27, 2017, six months jail.
BILLER, Tanner J.H., 35, Elk Mound, bail jumping Dec. 15, 2017, retail theft April 13, 2017, and possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia April 15, 2017, 10 months jail.
HURST, Austin M.T., 24, 423 W. Cedar St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 10, 2017, 10 months jail.
EATON, Patrick M., 54, 2853 Sixth St., possession of a firearm by a felon April 25, 2017, 10 months jail.
JUDGE, Brandon S., 29, 11625 28th Ave., Chippewa Falls, threatening injury or harm by computer message Dec. 22, 2016, 120 days jail.