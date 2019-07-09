Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BERMAN, Amanda J., 19, Eau Claire, bail jumping Dec. 10 and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 28, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
ZIESMER, Storm J., 30, 823 Niagara St., knowingly violating a domestic abuse order, disorderly conduct and two counts of causing mental harm to a child Nov. 3, three years of probation, $2,322 fine.
ROSS, Brooke D., 20, S8480 Thrush Drive, battery Oct. 13, 2017, $518 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
LOR, Jaden L., 19, 650 Birch St., Altoona, second-offense operating after revocation April 12, $443 fine.
PECK, Kelly M., 29, 309 S. Grove St., Chippewa Falls, tampering with or failing to install an ignition interlock device May 3 and retail theft March 4, $1,095 fine.
COEY, Randy A., 35, Fairchild, two counts of burglary Nov. 2, retail theft Oct. 27 and identity theft and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 3, five years of probation, $2,749 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
LUCE CANTRELL, Le’fon D., 18, 920 Court Circle, Altoona, disorderly conduct March 13, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of sentence.
RIGNEY, Ethan L., 22, 322 Platt St., two counts of battery and criminal trespass to dwelling March 21, two years of probation, $1,708 fine, $1,591 restitution, 40 days jail or 320 hours of community service.
SOLFEST, Diane R., 44, 1611 Western Ave., receiving stolen property December 2017, $603 fine.
DELGADILLO, Eric O., 23, Arcadia, obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana April 6, 2016, and battery March 30, 2015, two years of probation, $1,289 fine, 15 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DALTON-RUTHVEN II, Eddy, 29, 226 E. Fillmore Ave., obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana April 19, $886 fine.
SANTIAGO SALVADOR, Jose M., 29, 4816 Kappus Drive, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, April 16, $443 fine.
STALLWORTH, Sir E., 25, 553 McDonough St., bail jumping Feb. 23, $443 fine.
NESS, Annelies M., 45, 2509 Keith St., tampering with or failing to install an ignition interlock device March 19, $642 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service.
RUSSELL, Angelica M., 32, Eau Claire, bail jumping Feb. 22 and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 30, three years of probation, $1,136 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WEGNER, Brandon G., 28, 1603 Clearwater Ridge Court, disorderly conduct and contact after a domestic abuse arrest Jan. 18, two counts of knowingly violating a child abuse restraining order Jan. 17 and 18, and battery Dec. 23, two years of probation,$2,515 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service.
CHRISTEN, Jesse T., 30, Osseo, possession of narcotic drugs Dec. 30, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
STOCKWELL, Kimberly J., 47, 224 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation Nov. 4, $543 fine.
STENSETH, Rodney K., 56, 1103 Summit St., possession of methamphetamine Oct. 31, two years of probation, $568 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KULLMAN, Jon J., 50, 103 Platt St., disorderly conduct and harassing computer message June 16 and 17, 2018, $624 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
BLESKACHEK, David A., 39, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of illegally obtained prescription Nov. 20, 2017, jail time served.