Eau Claire County
Found guilty
COX-TUJ, Rachel A., 29, 505 Barstow St., possession of drug paraphernalia March 26, $443 fine.
SPANN, Torrence T., 37, 1014 Summit St., bail jumping April 5, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ARTAC, Chad G., 42, 412 E. Lily Lane, Altoona, carrying a concealed weapon March 3, $443 fine.
CRIST, Keegan T., 28, Mondovi, second-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content Feb. 2, $1,464 fine, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
GLENZ, Brian A., 39, Cadott, bail jumping Sept. 19, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
KENDALL, Alyssa L., 31, Fall Creek, possession of marijuana and bail jumping Sept. 4 and disorderly conduct May 30, 2018, $1,329 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service.
STRANDT, Justin R., 41, Eau Claire, two counts of possession of methamphetamine April 4 and Jan. 13, and possession of narcotic drugs Nov. 1, two years of probation, $1,554 fine.
LINK, Justin A., 30, S7953 Highway 93, carrying a concealed knife and obstructing an officer Nov. 5, and possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Oct. 22, three years of probation, $1,922 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WARE, Marquis D., 29, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of marijuana May 18, $563 fine.
CLEASBY, Kyrie G., 18, 3830 Tower Drive, possession of marijuana May 9, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
BALISTRERI, David J., 36, 1022 N. Eddy St., disorderly conduct Jan. 25, one year of probation, $543 fine.
LUKEN, Jeremy J., 33, Alma Center, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 7, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SADDLER, Chantel S., 20, 1129 Highway F, operating after revocation Dec. 31, 2017, $443 fine.
BERG, Kaylee J., 27, Black River Falls, eluding an officer March 24, two years of probation, $518 fine.
MAINS, Tyler L., 37, Foxboro, two counts of identity theft June 18 and April 5, and possession of methamphetamine June 18, three years of probation, $1,574 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ARMBRUST, Jannie M., 38, Greenwood, threat to law enforcement officer Dec. 20, three years of probation, $518 fine.
WATERHOUSE, Shane M., 32, 713 Birch St., possession of illegally obtained prescription June 8, 2017, $568 fine.
SHEARER, Thomas C., 42, Fall Creek, two counts of battery by prisoners June 3, and criminal damage to property Sept. 2, 2016, two years of probation, $3,378 fine, $11,445 restitution, three months jail.
KASTEL, Tanya J., 34, 2405 E. Princeton Ave., attempted possession of marijuana Feb. 27, $748 fine.
McMASTERS, Eric J., 22, 2322 Ridgewood St., Menomonie, possession of drug paraphernalia March 26, $516 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
ROE, Michael J., 39, La Crosse, possession of marijuana April 8, $493 fine.
FLATER, Nicholas D., 27, 2021 Agnes St., second-offense drunken driving Jan. 19, $1,379 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
COLBY, David A., 48, 3323 Seymour Road, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to install ignition interlock device July 2, $1,085 fine.
KAMMEYER, Wensday L., 38, 11614 46th Ave., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer June 7, $443 fine.
BROWN, Dewayne L.A., 36, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine June 8, $518 fine, 70 days jail.
WEISSINGER, Rochelle L., 30, 3230 14th St., second-offense possession of marijuana June 4, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BRANTNER, Anthony C., 23, 628 Locust Lane, Altoona, operating after revocation and bail jumping May 20, and failure to report to jail Dec. 5, $1,329 fine.
HIGGINS, Amber L., 31, Black River Falls, theft Feb. 22, $453 fine.
BREDLE, Benjamin N., 29, 427 Jefferson St., second-offense drunken driving April 14, $1,591 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock one year.
BEASTROM, Brique A., 22, 516½ Talmadge St., three counts of fraudulent use of a credit card April 8-12, two years of probation, $1,770 fine, 30 days jail or 240 hours of community service.
HASKINS, Cory J., 41, 407 Franklin St., bail jumping Dec. 25 and battery July 7, 2018, one year of probation, $1,011 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SMITH, Kimberly J., 39, Boyceville, theft Dec. 21, $503 fine, five days jail.
CHANEY, Kenny W., 60, 412½ N. Barstow St., disorderly conduct Nov. 9, $543 fine, 10 days jail.
CAREY, Shaun P., 42, 1139 Barron St., possession of marijuana Sept. 4, bail jumping Sept. 30, and possession of drug paraphernalia June 18, 2018, one year of probation, $1,504 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ORTIZ ROJAS, Celso, 32, Arcadia, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, May 27, $443 fine.
LOMBARD, Brielle A., 43, 2326 Dorret Road, operating after revocation March 20, $443 fine.