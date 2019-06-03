Eau Claire County
Found guilty
PECK, Dustin W., 37, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct April 8 and operating after revocation Aug. 4, $936 fine.
CRANDALL, Breeann L., 29, 1608 Sixth St. East, Menomonie, two counts of possession of methamphetamine March 31 and Feb. 28, 2018, bail jumping March 31, two counts of methamphetamine delivery Oct. 30 and Dec. 6, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver June 29, 2018, four years probation, $3,058 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MILLS, Jordan P., 23, 1704 E. Lexington Blvd., obstructing an officer Jan. 20, $443 fine.
BEHLKE, Jacob J., 27, Chippewa Falls, bail jumping and resisting an officer Jan. 19, and disorderly conduct Aug. 11, 18 months probation, $1,489 fine.
HEAD, David J., 41, 3603 Lana Lane, battery Jan. 5, $443 fine.
FLATER, Brett M., 42, Eau Claire, possession of marijuana Feb. 27, $573 fine.
PEDERSON, Michael W., 28, Waupun, bail jumping Nov. 23, two counts of strangulation and suffocation June 1, 2018, and Oct. 21, and battery Aug. 22, three years probation, $2,297 fine.
STENCEL, Lynette R., 46, 14645 N. 46th Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping July 23 and disorderly conduct July 21, $986 fine, five days jail or 40 hours community service.
VANG, Xai, 40, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, bail jumping Oct. 21, three years probation, $518 fine.
HINTERBERG, Crystal M., 30, 416 Maple St., criminal damage to property Feb. 5, $453 fine.
PARKER, Luke D., 38, 3255 Old Orchard Road, failure to report to county jail Aug. 26, 2012, $443 fine, 15 days jail.
ZIRNGIBL, Vladimir J., 23, 904 E. Tyler Ave., possession of marijuana Sept. 21, $613 fine.
CASTRO, Andrew A., 20, 4312 Crest Court, battery and disorderly conduct Aug. 8, $1,086 fine.
HOLLISTER, Trenton W., 26, Boyceville, bail jumping Nov. 9, 2017, $518 fine.
DEFOOR, Jason L.R., 28, Fairchild, possession of a controlled substance June 18, 2017, $493 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
MARTIN, Stephen J., 25, Eau Claire, failure to update information as a sex offender and escape Oct. 4, two years probation, $1,086 fine, 90 days jail, ordered to comply with the sex offender registry.
KNITTER, Nicholas B., 25, 17746 20th Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of methamphetamine delivery Jan. 2 and 4, bail jumping Jan. 4, retail theft Jan. 25, 2018, carrying a concealed knife Nov. 26, 2017, and possession of a controlled substance June 30, 2017, four years probation, $3,114 fine, $250 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
KRATOFIL, Cynthia M., 55, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Aug. 7, 12 days jail.
GOMEZ, Nathaniel J., 19, 2053 Schult St., obstructing an officer April 12, 2018, battery Nov. 17, 2017, and disorderly conduct July 16, 2017, jail time served.
VANG, Kor, 40, 4892 North Shore Drive, bail jumping June 22, 2017, five months jail.
BELDEN, Jeremy E., 35, 911 N. Hastings Way, bail jumping Aug. 3, 2017, and obstructing an officer July 31, 2017, nine months jail.
ANDERSON, Ryan J., 26, 522½ N. Barstow St., attempting to flee or elude a traffic officer May 21, 2017, 135 days jail.
GAVRILOFF, Paul, 50, 620 Barstow St., bail jumping Feb. 26, 2016, jail time served.
KNITTER, Nicholas B., 25, 17746 20th Ave., Chippewa Falls, fraud against a financial institution Aug. 22, 2014, one year jail, $643 fine.
KRATOFIL, Cynthia M., 55, 939 Barland St., bail jumping March 4, 2018, and four counts of disorderly conduct March 4, 2018, March 2, 2018, and Feb. 18, 2018, 66 days jail.