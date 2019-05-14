Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LINK, Trevor L., 21, S7593 Highway 93, three counts of retail theft February to September 2017, two years of probation, $1,339 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service, ordered not to have contact with Corner Store.
BEAULIEU, Jared A., 17, 430 Ferry St., burglary and possession of burglarious tools Dec. 26, five years of probation, $1,046 fine.
GERALD, Miranda P., 25, 313 Selma Road, disorderly conduct Oct. 31, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
KAMMERDIENER, Malarie M., 21, Elk Mound, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 5, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent July 1 and theft July 2, three years of probation, $2,012 fine, $5,781 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CALCOTE, Fredda A., 40, 2108 Black Ave, disorderly conduct Aug. 22, $543 fine.
BALGAARD, Heidi R., 41, Mondovi, second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance Oct. 16, $1,429 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
VASQUEZ, Julio A., 31, 436 N. Barstow St., operating after revocation May 5, 2018, $493 fine.
Probation revocation
BASH, Tobias A., 35, 613 Valley Park Court, disorderly conduct March 25, 2018, 90 days jail.
HARVEY, Portia A., 41, 2104 Mittelstadt Lane, bail jumping March 30, 2017, and third-offense drunken driving and disorderly conduct Dec. 20, 2016, five months jail.
McGUIRE, Tyler J., 26, Eleva, battery Aug. 22, 2016, eight months jail.