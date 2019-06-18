Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ROSAS, Ruth, 43, 1226 Bellevue Ave., possession of methamphetamine Nov. 9, 2017, and forgery March 15, 2017, two years of probation, $1,196 fine.
TOMPKINS Jr., Kirkland, 39, 3513 Fairfax St., escape May 26, 2016, $518 fine, 10 days jail.
MURPHY, Jason J., 33, New Richmond, retail theft Sept. 4 and theft Aug. 24, 18 months of probation, $906 fine, ordered to write letter of apology to Tropic Waters.
KIMBALL, Samuel T., 23, 118 Eighth Ave., possession of marijuana March 5, $563 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
REGAL, Douglas A., 46, 618 S. Barstow St., fourth-offense drunken driving and threat to law enforcement officer Jan. 27, three years of probation, $2,324 fine, nine months jail, ignition interlock two years, lifetime license revocation but he may apply after 10 years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LEWIS, Dorval C., 38, 603 Loring St., Altoona, operating after revocation June 21, 2018, $443 fine.
PETTIT, Tracy M., 47, Conrath, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 15, 2017, $518 fine.
UMBS, Jason R., 25, 843 N. Hastings Way, bail jumping Dec. 16 and identity theft July 31, 30 months of probation, $1,046 fine.
STONER, Cory J., 24, 1318 St. Thomas Drive, possession of narcotic drugs Feb. 17 and attempting to flee an officer April 17, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BRANDT, Adam M., 31, Eau Claire, failure to update information as a sex offender November 2018 to January 2019, three years of probation, $518 fine.
MARSHALL, Charles D., 37, 107 Randall St., battery and disorderly conduct Feb. 10, $1,086 fine, 60 days jail.
SPEARS, Kenneth L., 39, 624 Broadway St., intimidating a victim, battery and disorderly conduct Jan. 7, two years of probation, $1,693 fine, $238 restitution, one month jail.
LUND, William D.F., 35, 1611 Western Ave., theft Feb. 21, 2018, $443 fine.
LAMB, Shane R., 34, 2214 Third St., threat to law enforcement officer March 30, 2018, three years of probation, $518 fine.
BROOKS-EDGAR, Jayce M., 21, 17½ Hersal St., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver June 9, 2016, 18 months of probation, $637 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MILSAP, Frankie L., 29, 554 Campus Road, obstructing an officer May 10, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and intimidation of a victim Oct. 28, fraudulent use of a credit card May 8, 2018, battery July 15, and theft Feb. 14, 2018, three years of probation, $3,061 fine, $151 restitution, two days jail.
Probation revocation
NELSON, Stephen M.L., 39, 618 S. Barstow St., bail jumping Aug. 17, fraud on innkeeper April 9, 2018, and possession of marijuana July 21, $1,429 fine, three months jail.
KRAMER, Alex J., 24, 2719 South Slope Terrace, theft July 29, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 4, 2017, and disorderly conduct Nov. 1, 2017, nine months jail.
AUSTIN, Devon L., 19, 529 Union St., criminal damage to property Sept. 23, 2017, and retail theft, possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct Sept. 10, 2017, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Jan. 9, 2018, and bail jumping, obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana Jan. 11, 2018, one year jail.
ANGER, Monique M., 23, Osseo, possession of methamphetamine and retail theft March 28, 2018, obstructing an officer Jan. 17, 2018, and possession of marijuana Nov. 22, 2017, jail time served.
STAFFORD, Bennie U., 56, 1824½ Bellinger St., intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct and bail jumping Oct. 7, 2017, one year jail.
WALKER, Michael R., 29, Burbank, Ill., felon in possession of a firearm Oct. 22, 2015, one year jail.