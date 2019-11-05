Eau Claire County
Found guilty
GREEN, Lisa C., 38, 1527 Hayden Ave., Altoona, second-offense drunken driving April 15, $1,529 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
DeCAMBALIZA, Nicholas R., 31, 2323½ Seymour Road, two counts of burglary April 30 and July 21, 2016, two years of probation, $1,131 fine, 10 days jail.
ROJAS, Pedro B., 30, 2304 Cameron St., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 20, 2018, 18 months of probation, $643 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
McILQUHAM, Theodore S., 31, Cadott, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 8, and carrying a concealed knife July 22, $1,329 fine.
HEDLUND, Tyrell W., 17, 569 Franklin St., obstructing an officer July 30, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
RODRIGUEZ, Shawn J., 45, Auburndale, disorderly conduct Aug. 8, $443 fine.
LEDFORD, Charlotte R., 21, 633 Putnam Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia July 6 and possession of marijuana Aug. 13, 2018, $986 fine.
WHITE, Bradford T., 46, 618 S. Barstow St., failure to install ignition interlock device May 24, $642 fine.
NYHUS, Michael H., 39, 1016 Pearl St., Chippewa Falls, drunken driving with passenger under age 16 and hit and run attended vehicle April 19, 18 months of probation, $2,060 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock one year, ordered not to drink alcohol.
LOESCHER, Jason L., 33, 809 Van Es Parkway, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, June 25, 2018, $558 fine.
KNOTT, Daniel J., 69, 2118 Second St., violation of a harassment injunction Aug. 19, 2017, fine already paid.
WEBSTER, Patrick M., 30, 2410 Henry Ave., second-offense drunken driving April 23, $1,379 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
ROBERTS, Collin J., 23, 4932 Coventry Court, operating after revocation Aug. 28 and second-offense operating with a controlled substance July 2, $2,110 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
TWOBEARS, Litamarie S., 26, 637 Germania St., bail jumping Sept. 6, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
BOLLOM, Alex D., 345 Autumn Drive, Altoona, three counts of bail jumping July 26 and June 1, 18 months of probation, $1,629 fine.
SAVINA, Brian W., 37, Stanley, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 26 and possession of methamphetamine May 28, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
FELSER, Daniel T., 68, New Glarus, threat to law enforcement officer and throwing or discharging bodily fluid at public safety worker Aug. 13, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
DuPONT, Timothy R., 26, 366 Daisy Lane East, Altoona, obstructing an officer June 9, $443 fine.
BUTTS, Robert C., 51, Eleva, retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia May 23, two years of probation, $896 fine.
NIELSEN, Stephen J., 65, Fall Creek, disorderly conduct April 22, $443 fine, maintain absolute sobriety.
TORRES, Jenae J., 37, 3222 Eldorado Blvd., attempted theft Dec. 10, $503 fine.
ALLEN, Michael M., 25, 1009 Second Ave., second-offense drunken driving Feb. 27, $1,505 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
GRZEGOREK, Robert J., 50, Elk Mound, attempted battery Oct. 1, 2016, one year of probation, $443 fine.
WENDT, Amber, 36, 2057 Golden Drive, disorderly conduct Feb. 25, 2017, $437 fine.
PECK, Dustin W., 38, Burnet, Texas, disorderly conduct and operating after revocation June 23, $986 fine.
STUART, Samuel J., 30, Rice Lake, criminal damage to property June 12, $453 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
SATHER, Laurel M., 54, 3653 Stein Blvd., identity theft Dec. 28, 2017, two years of probation, $592 fine, $241 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, complete treatment court, have no contact with the victim and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment.
WATKINS, John B., 68, 2206 Third St., third-offense drunken driving Feb. 28, $2,538 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 27 months.
HARTL, Blake E., 26, Baldwin, marijuana delivery April 18, 2013, three years of probation, $518 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
WERNER, Daniel N.L., 34, Madison, obstructing an officer and bail jumping Aug. 29, $886 fine.
MOYLE, Randy S., 33, Augusta, possession of marijuana with intent to delivery Jan. 23, 18 months of probation, $515 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
COLSEN, Quinten R., 41, Staples, Minn., identity theft Oct. 18, 2017, two years of probation, $528 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ASP, Nicole M., 23, W3940 Mitchell Road, fourth-degree sexual assault May 24, 2015, one year of probation.
ALMODOBAR, Jerry A., 36, 2844 Starr Ave., disorderly conduct and bail jumping Oct. 19 and bail jumping July 26, 2018, 18 months of probation, $1,529 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
LEHN, Angelo A., 29, 843 N. Hastings Way, disorderly conduct Sept. 16, $443 fine.
HAYS, Nichole C., 35, 2409 Rudolph Road, disorderly conduct Sept. 14, $543 fine.