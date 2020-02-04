Eau Claire County
Found guilty
PULIZOS, Andrew C., 57, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana Nov. 8, $181 fine.
BANGLE Jr., Scott A., 29, 4900 Olson Drive, battery and disorderly conduct Nov. 27, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine.
BORTELS, Arthur A., 37, 727 Rassbach St., disorderly conduct Nov. 3, $443 fine.
PETERSON, Beau J., 28, 11130 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, possession of counterfeit methamphetamine with intent to deliver Nov. 5, and carrying a concealed knife and bail jumping Oct. 22, three years of probation, $1,479 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
XIONG, Kaufua, 26, 2211 Sherman Creek Road, operating after revocation June 21, $443 fine.
SLIMMEN, Edward D., 40, 1230 Charles St., disorderly conduct May 2, $443 fine, two days jail.
MYERS, Jessica L., 36, Fall Creek, obstructing an officer and possession of illegally obtained prescription Aug. 5, 2018, two years of probation, $986 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BOOS, Mandy L., 48, 2122 Mittlestadt Lane, theft Feb. 3, 2017, $453 fine.
ERDMAN, Cheyenne M., 45, 2718 Birch St., using a different name as a sex offender June 1, 2017, $518 fine.
SPATES, Joseph L., 43, 710 Second Ave., violating a temporary restraining order July 11, disorderly conduct May 17, and contact after domestic abuse arrest May 19, three years of probation, $1,754 fine, one year jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
JOHN, Jace M., 27, Appleton, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping and third-offense drunken driving Nov. 9, 2018, four years of probation, $2,816 fine, 90 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years, write letter of apology to police officer.
PALMER, Casey J., 43, 1218 Oxford Ave., theft Nov. 15 and obstructing an officer Dec. 4, $896 fine.
COLE, Timothy K., 32, 734½ Plum St., carrying a concealed knife Nov. 10, $443 fine.
HILL, Malichi J., 19, 561 Franklin St., two counts of retail theft Sept. 27 and April 6, $906 fine.
McNamara, Jakob J., 25, 5518 166th St., Chippewa Falls, criminal damage to property and resisting an officer Sept. 17, 18 months of probation, $986 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
TESCHLER, Heather S., 32, Greenwood, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 15, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
FENNELL, Amber S., 32, 4630 Woodridge Drive, operating after revocation Sept. 1 and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Sept. 1 and Sept. 12, 2018, three years of probation, $1,479 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
STOEKLEN, Jason N., 31, 817 Broadview Blvd., carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia March 28, 18 months of probation, $1,429 fine, 15 days jail or five days jail and 80 hours of community service.
HETRICK, Ariel M., 20, 1343 Kane Road, fraud against financial institution February and March 2019, two years of probation, $532 fine, ordered not to have contact with RCU or known drug dealers or users.
GOVEK, William J., 66, Willard, operating after revocation and fourth-offense drunken driving Feb. 21, three years of probation, $2,298 fine, six months jail, ignition interlock two years.
TOMKOWIAK, Charles L., 33, Elk Mound, operating after revocation Jan. 2, 2019, $516 fine.
KELLER, Ashley M.N., 28, 920 Richard Drive, operating after revocation Nov. 17, 2018, $443 fine.
WILTROUT, Spring M., 44, 837 Revere St., bail jumping Feb. 14, 2017, $618 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
LINVILLE, Camille S., 25, 839 Revere St., two counts of battery Jan. 12 and Sept. 17, 2018, and attempted intimidation of a victim Sept. 17, 2018, two years of probation, $1,429 fine.
GASSEN, Keven J., 36, Bloomer, bail jumping Dec. 8, $443 fine.
GAMBLE, Lavelle L., 31, 4601 Kappus Drive, operating after revocation Sept. 10, $443 fine.
RIECK, Daniel L., 49, 3373 Southgate Court, disorderly conduct Oct. 9, $443 fine.
OLSON, Tyler C., 30, 5468 Tower Drive, possession of firearm while intoxicated Aug. 31, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
BOGGESS, Richard A., 55, 841 Richard Drive, fourth-degree sexual assault July 9, two years of probation, $443 fine, five days jail.
CASTILLO-CORTEZ, Juan H., 32, 19 Woodard Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping May 30, $1,329 fine.
COLE, Deangelo D., 30, 909½ Barland St., bail jumping Dec. 11 and battery Aug. 16, 18 months of probation, $886 fine, 15 days jail.
REETZ, Joshua L., 29, Eau Claire, carrying a concealed weapon Dec. 10, $443 fine.
MATTHEWS, Jerome R., 40, St. Paul, possession of marijuana Oct. 12, $443 fine.
ALDERMAN, David E., 48, Wisconsin Rapids, operating after revocation Oct. 8, $443 fine.
THAO, Hunter, 21, 3144 Runway Ave., false imprisonment Sept. 22, three years of probation, $618 fine.
McRAVEN, Robert S., 27, 2834 Seventh St., operating after revocation May 26, $443 fine.
WAGNER, Adam F., 32, 1519 Hillsdale Road, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 23, $1,781 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
FOSTER, Brandon M.E., 35, 618 S. Barstow St., theft March 23 and bail jumping Dec. 30, 2018, $1,382 fine, 30 days jail.
MOORE, James E., 58, 920 Richard Drive, fourth-offense drunken driving Oct. 21, 2018, two years of probation, $1,835 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.