Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BIERMANN, Steven D., 24, 214 W. Grand Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine June 9, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SPERRY, Christopher J., 35, Eau Claire, intimidation of a victim and battery May 23, strangulation and suffocation May 24, criminal damage to property March 24 and carrying a concealed knife May 3, three years of probation, $2,675 fine, six months jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MARKHAM, Nathan A., 36, 610 Cedar St., burglary March 24 and possession of methamphetamine April 17, three years of probation, $1,077 fine, $30 restitution.
THOMPSON, Corey A., 23, Fall Creek, two counts of disorderly conduct April 22, one year of probation, $986 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
BARON, Jonathon E., 20, 3713 Maywood Drive, possession of a controlled substance March 2, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
DENUNZIO, Andre R., 45, 1708 Hobart St., two counts of methamphetamine delivery Jan. 7 and 9, bail jumping Jan. 13 and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 16, three years of probation, $2,112 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BLOEDOW, Sarah M., 38, 868 Kari Drive, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 16 and neglecting a child Oct. 11-16, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ROBINSON, Jason R., 40, 728 Carol St., possession of burglarious tools Dec. 13, receiving stolen property Sept. 7, 2018, and theft Aug. 31, 2018, three years of probation, $1,942 fine, $3,195 restitution, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
RANDS, Robert E., 22, 11980 33rd Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana July 10, $673 fine.
ZEZULKA, Ann M., 26, N75991 500th St., Menomonie, retail theft May 26, $453 fine.
DILLEY, Jsonin J., 28, Menomonie, possession of a firearm by a felon April 6, five years of probation, $518 fine.
Probation revocation
O’BRIAN, Brittany M., 25, 3004 Aspen Court, retail theft June 9, 2016, and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 22, 2016, one year jail.
THAO, Mary S., 38, 2001 Cameron St., bail jumping Aug. 1, 2018, and resisting an officer and disorderly conduct July 26, 2018, jail time served.
SPARBY-DUNCAN, Donna Jo M., 27, 5995 North Shore Drive, bail jumping July 3, 2018, and battery to law enforcement officer, battery and threat to law enforcement officer Dec. 10, 2017, nine months jail.
GRIFFITH, Jordan T., 27, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, Chippewa Falls, cocaine delivery Jan. 24, 2017, and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 28, 2017, six months jail.
STROBACH, Michael J., 38, Abbotsford, obstructing an officer and criminal trespass to dwelling Jan. 18, 2017, eight months jail.
CADMUS, Summer D., 30, Colfax, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 5, 2017, four months jail.
WITTNEBEL, Camron T., 21, Somerset, exposing genitals and fourth-degree sexual assault Nov. 18, 2016, seven months jail.
WALKER, Kenwick L., 24, Chicago, burglary June 20, 2017, $3,246 fine, nine months jail.
SHEFFIELD, Joshua T., 28, 1153 Imperial Circle, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct May 6, 2017, jail time served.
COX, Robert D., 30, Racine, obstructing an officer and possession of marijuana April 1, 2018, and theft Feb. 27, 2015, $1,350 fine, six months jail.