Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SCHLOMER, Darian L., 21, 1704½ N. Oxford Ave., bail jumping and retail theft May 2, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 18, 2018, two years of probation, $1,471 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
TAYLOR, Cody K., 40, Hayward, retail theft and bail jumping March 28, 2018, two years of probation, $902 fine, $58 restitution.
MAIER, Justin M., 31, 2221 N. Clairemont Ave., operating after revocation Aug. 31, $443 fine.
TRUDEAU, Crystal A., 21, Conrath, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Aug. 23, and possession of methamphetamine April 25, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
REESE, John A., 52, 112 Walnut St., possession of methamphetamine Aug. 6, $518 fine, 60 days jail.
DECORAH, Edward C., 40, Wisconsin Dells, bail jumping, attempted possession of cocaine and carrying a concealed knife July 11, 18 months of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SMITH, Lisa M., 46, Tomah, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct April 10, one year of probation, $1,086 fine.
LARSON, Chelsea R., 26, Webster, causing injury by operating while intoxicated Dec. 13, $1,403 fine, 30 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
LAHNER, Daniel S., 35, Eau Claire, two counts of battery Sept. 2 and April 2, two years of probation, $1,086 fine.
BURRELL, Tamra A., 45, 514 Dober St., Chippewa Falls, amphetamine delivery Aug. 28 and identity theft January 2018, three years of probation, $1,137 fine, $414 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HERMES, Drew G., 21, Elk Mound, criminal trespass to dwelling and obstructing an officer Aug. 13, and retail theft Aug. 12, two years of probation, $1,339 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CLARK, Jessy A., 30, 618 S. Barstow St., battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct June 10, two years of probation, $1,329 fine.
Probation revocation
LEHN, Angelo A., 843 N. Hastings Way, obstructing an officer Jan. 16 and criminal damage to property Dec. 16, $886 fine, jail time served.
MWANGELWA, Steven, 39, Palatine, Ill., bail jumping Oct. 27, 2018, receiving stolen property Oct. 21, 2018, and obstructing an officer and criminal trespass Sept. 20, 2018, jail time served.
LINK, Justin A., 31, S7953 Highway 93, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping June 19, 2018, and identity theft July to September 2016, nine months jail.
CEGIELSKI, Jason J., 37, Oshkosh, bail jumping Oct. 1, 2018, and disorderly conduct and resisting an officer Oct. 2, 2018, jail time served.
JACOBSON, David R., 55, 310 Mansfield St., Chippewa Falls, threat to law enforcement officer July 7, 2018, one year jail.
SCHIERNBECK, Houston W.M., 32, 408½ Dodge St., possession of illegally obtained prescription and disorderly conduct May 27, 2017, jail time served.
JOLES, Levi A., 29, 3626 Seymour Road, two counts of theft Sept. 4, 2017, and identity theft and bail jumping March 7, 2018, jail time served.
LARSON, Jason J., 38, 341 E. Riverview Drive, bail jumping Feb. 28 and resisting an officer and disorderly conduct Feb. 21, seven months jail.
UTT, Roxana M., 45, 2207 Ninth St., battery and resisting an officer Aug. 9, 2018, six months jail.
MEYER, Michael A.R., 25, Boyceville, possession of electric weapon Sept. 15, 2017, nine months jail.
MWANGELWA, Steven, 39, Eau Claire, two counts of bail jumping May 30 and Feb. 22, $886 fine, jail time served.