Eau Claire County
Found guilty
DOLESHAL, Aaron S., 28, W3940 Mitchell Road, possession of methamphetamine July 19, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HARRIS, Anthony G., 26, Calumet Park, Ill., eluding an officer Feb. 3, $518 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked six months.
O’BRIEN, Jesse R., 35, Sheldon, possession of marijuana Jan. 1, $443 fine.
MIKULENCAK, Scott M., 59, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct Nov. 13, $443 fine.
KUEHL, Derick V., 26, 828 Broadview Blvd., possession of methamphetamine July 10, 2018, $618 fine, 60 days jail.
LASKOSKI, Lisa A., 43, 3341 Blakeley Ave., retail theft and felon in possession of oleoresin device Sept. 27, $886 fine.
SMITH, Dyshaun A., 33, 3354 Runway Ave., sexual assault of a child under age 16 July 1 to Sept. 30, and carrying a concealed knife and possession of an illegally obtained prescription Sept. 21, six years of probation, $1,404 fine, six months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, comply with lifetime sex offender registration, and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SCOTT, Chad S., 48, 3667 Hallie Lane, bail jumping and disorderly conduct Sept. 16, $886 fine.
HAASNOOT, Jeremias C., 37, Eau Claire, carrying a concealed knife and possession of methamphetamine Dec. 12, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PETERSON, Shelby J., 25, Eau Claire, obstructing an officer Jan. 12, $443 fine.
KOLPIEN, Jeanette D.L., 21, 1825 Peterson Ave., battery Dec. 24, $443 fine.
BETHKE, Trenton A., 23, Osseo, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Dec. 8, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BERGSTADT, Dale L., 59, 1108 Second Ave., disorderly conduct Sept. 29, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
NELSON, Stephen M.L., 39,1114 E. Madison St., intimidation of a victim June 25 and 26, bail jumping June 24 and two counts of disorderly conduct March 28, two years of probation, $2,072 fine.
PERSINGER, Steven A., 33, Truman, Minn., criminal damage to property March 23, $453 fine.
LEW, Amy L., 22, Ladysmith, violating a no contact court order March 15, $443 fine.
DRINKMAN, Robert J., 52, 5739 Renee Drive, disorderly conduct and neglecting a child Dec. 10, 2018, 18 months of probation, $1,051 fine, $916 restitution.
PATERNOGA, Naomi E., 23, Elk Mound, bail jumping July 2 and possession of methamphetamine March 28, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and drink no alcohol.
Probation revocation
SECORA, Bjonca K., 30, 905 16th St. S.E., Menomonie, three counts of retail theft Nov. 22, 2017, Nov. 24, 2017, and Dec. 5, 2017, theft Jan. 11, 2018, and bail jumping Jan. 23, 2018, $2,240 fine, 45 days jail.
WHITE, Beaujess M., 34, Frederic, substantial battery Sept. 1, 2017, one year jail.
LINK, Trevor L., 22, S7953 Highway 93, three counts of theft February to September 2018, $1,666 fine, five months jail.
ROIDL, Jeremiah J., 37, 2423 S. Hastings Way, obstructing an officer Aug. 16, 2017, and two counts of theft June 30, 2017, and Nov. 11, 2016, $1,530 fine, five months jail or four months jail and 240 hours of community service.
REEVES, Daniel J., 39, 1828 S. Hastings Way, criminal trespass to dwelling, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct March 5, 2018, 90 days jail.
SEARER, Grant N., 40, Wisconsin Rapids, misappropriation of personal identifying information MAy 19, 2012, $767 fine, one year jail.