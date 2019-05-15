Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LEE, Randi A., 49, 1504½ Hayden Ave., Altoona, bail jumping April 14, $443 fine, 10 days jail.
FRASE, Alison E., 27, Eau Claire, theft Nov. 5, 2015, and possession of illegally obtained prescription Aug. 3, three years probation, $971 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ERICKSON, Emmanuel, 34, 824 Vine St., criminal trespass and disorderly conduct Feb. 27, and disorderly conduct June 25, two years probation, $1,529 fine, 10 days jail.
STARKS, Nathan T., 24, 320 Putnam St., threat to law enforcement officer Feb. 27, $518 fine, 60 days jail.
MURPHY, Kayla M., 27, 2023 Bellevue Ave., disorderly conduct Jan. 20, one year probation, $443 fine.
GREEN, Bradley R., 52, Eleva, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Feb. 3 and possession of methamphetamine May 8, 2018, four years probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ELLINGSEN, Karsen G., 21, 525 Marshall St., obstructing an officer and bail jumping Dec. 23, and disorderly conduct Oct. 31, 2017, 18 months probation, $1,529 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
THIN, Khin Hy, 27, 1406 Main St., operating after revocation Nov. 9, $516 fine.
GEARY, Solomon L., 18, 1913 Seventh St., possession of marijuana Nov. 23 and threat to law enforcement officer Feb. 16, 2018, three years probation, $961 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
SCHUEBEL, Ryan J., 24, 109 Regent St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 20, $1,528 fine, eight days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
SEWILO, Ronald P., 61, 102 Dells Court, third-offense drunken driving Aug. 5, 2017, $2,587 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
HOPPE, James F., 35, 3316 Garner St., intimidation of a victim March 7, 2017, $579 fine.
MARTEN, Brocklyn J., 39, Boyd, obstructing an officer March 7, $466 fine.
VASQUEZ, Austin M., 21, 2330 Sessions St., obstructing an officer Feb. 17, $443 fine.
DAVIS, Kari R., 43, 2912 Edgewood Drive, Menomonie, disorderly conduct March 1, 2017, court costs.
SEEVER, Andrew F., 37, Springbrook, possession of a controlled substance May 8, 2017, court costs.
Probation revocation
SUTHERLAND, Katherine L., 37, S7445 Homestead Road, bail jumping Oct. 26, eight months jail.
BANDY, Darroyl L., 36, 635½ Platt St., disorderly conduct Sept. 15, jail time served.
SCOVILLE, Mark R., 32, Fairchild, criminal damage to property May 2, 2018, six months jail.
KNITTER, Nicholas B., 25, Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping May 6, 2016, and April 20, 2016, one year jail.
SIMPSON, Taylor A., 29, La Crosse, bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia April 26, 2018, $886 fine, 70 days jail.
LOWE, Mercedes L., 27, Cumberland, theft June 3, 2017, jail time served.
RIPHENBURG, Eric L., 38, Osseo, third-offense drunken driving Jan. 23, 2017, six months jail.
STARKS, Nathan T., 24, 320 Putnam St., possession of methamphetamine June 4, nine months jail.
WELSH, Cory K., 33, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Nov. 17, one year jail.
RIPHENBURG, Eric L., 38, Eau Claire, bail jumping Jan. 3, 2018, 45 days jail.
WALL, Alexis S., 25, S7350 Balsam Road, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 17, 2017, eight months jail.
HINTERBERG, Crystal M., 30, 416 Maple St., bail jumping April 28, 2018, and disorderly conduct April 19, 2018, 57 days jail.
EATON, Jeffrey J., 56, 2853 Sixth St., disorderly conduct Feb. 9, 2018, six months jail.