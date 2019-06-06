Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LIEN, Lisa K., 49, 19941 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 5, 2017, 18 months of probation, $523 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VOELTZ, Casey B., 37, 2848½ Fourth St., hit and run attended vehicle March 17, $831 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
RANDS, Robert E., 22, 11980 33rd Ave., Chippewa Falls, second-offense possession of marijuana Jan. 3, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SIMPSON, Christopher J., 36, 613 Valley Park Court, obstructing an officer Dec. 7, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
BOETTCHER, Shawn M., 40, 3219 E. Clairemont Ave., obstructing an officer Aug. 12, $579 fine.
HAESSLY, Thomas L., 33, Marshfield, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and battery July 3, $1,529 fine.
SYKORA, Debora M., 64, 511½ Dodge St., disorderly conduct April 16, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SHETLER, Brian H., 40, St. Paul, criminal damage to property April 14, $553 fine.
HEBERT, Alysia M., 29, 511 Garden St., disorderly conduct March 22, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
POTTS, Andrew J., 37, 4306 LaSalle St., possession of methamphetamine and retail theft March 10, three years of probation, $971 fine, 30 days jail, ordered not to have contact with Menards stores or possess knives, guns or facsimile guns.
WEISER, Keoni C., 29, 2610 Trindal St., second-offense drunken driving Dec. 7, $1,379 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
BENNIS, Charles J., 23, Hudson, disorderly conduct Jan. 7, $443 fine.
GOMEZ, Breanna R., 21, 2053 Schult St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 4 and Feb. 28, 2018, and two counts of bail jumping April 9 and Feb. 28, 2017, two years of probation, $2,072 fine, 60 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WILDER, Tammy L., 47, 3603 Cardinal Ave., receiving or concealing stolen property April 3, 2018, $453 fine.
NAIBERG, Amy Jo, 29, 2741 E. Wellington Drive, possession of a controlled substance and bail jumping Jan. 21, $886 fine.
TAFT, Alexander S., 27, Saint Francis, operating after revocation Jan. 20, $566 fine.
BEAULIEU, Austin V., 21, 1150 E. Madison St., possession of marijuana Nov. 26, $443 fine.
MEINEN, Taylor L., 21, Bloomer, two counts of non-narcotics delivery September 2017, and possession of narcotic drugs Jan. 7, 2018, three years of probation, $1,654 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
SAWLE, James L., 31, 221 Fifth St., bail jumping Jan. 19, three years of probation, $518 fine.
DELANEY, Raymond A., 27, Knapp, attempting to elude an officer Nov. 13, intimidating a victim July 12, strangulation and suffocation and intimidating a victim Feb. 22, 2018, battery Dec. 17, 2017, and obstructing an officer Sept. 16, 2017, two years of probation, $3,165 fine, $234 restitution, 30 days jail.
KEPPERT, Kristina K., 36, Rhinelander, bail jumping July 26, $443 fine, two days jail.
Probation revocation
LAMB, Christopher A., 36, 1818 Kendall St., possession of methamphetamine Nov. 5, 2017, jail time served.
MAASS, Donald K., 46, 618 S. Barstow St., bail jumping, disorderly conduct and hit and run attended vehicle Oct. 6, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine March 30, 2018, six months jail.