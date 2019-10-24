Eau Claire County
Found guilty
STEINDL, David C., 58, 1633 S. 72nd Ave., negligent operating of a motor vehicle June 3, 2018, one year of probation, $1,083 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WESTOM, Michael J., 37, International Falls, Minn., theft October 2015 to January 2016, $55 fine.
SMITH, Mickey L., 54, Eau Claire, failure to report to jail May 1, $518 fine, 60 days jail.
HANSON, Michael A., 60, 318 Frenette Drive, Chippewa Falls, negligent operation of a motor vehicle May 4, 2018, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
ROACH, Jeffrey A., 44, 1512 Main St., third-offense drunken driving Aug. 16, $2,539 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
SPRINGER II, Duwayne C., 25, 2519 Spooner Ave., Altoona, criminal damage to property April 18, 18 months of probation, $553 fine.
GIBSON, Emanuel B., 32, 19941 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, drive or operate vehicle without the owner’s consent and identity theft June 30, four years of probation, $1,598 fine, $344 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WEISS, Uriah G., 27, 411 Germania St., bail jumping Sept. 16, 2018, $443 fine.
KOMRO, Danielle J., 26, 2638 Sessions Court, disorderly conduct June 14, 2018, $443 fine. Record to be expunged.
HAYS, Tammy J., 51, 1317½ First Ave., battery Dec. 4, $543 fine.
PRESSLEY, Rachel M., 36, Augusta, two counts of bail jumping Sept. 7, 2017, and June 12, 2017, and issuing worthless checks February and March 2017, one year of probation, $1,339 fine.
FOSTER, Nicole L., 33, 623 Forest St., battery and obstructing an officer Oct. 30, 2018, one year of probation, $1,026 fine, $85 restitution.
WARNER, James P., 37, Prairie Farm, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, April 2, 2018, $443 fine.
LONE, Judy A., 59, Augusta, disorderly conduct Aug. 27, $543 fine.
MOUA, Tou, 33, 720 Princeton St., Altoona, operating after revocation Aug. 3, $443 fine.
KRAMER, Michael A., 50, Hudson, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 2, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
OLSON, Christopher J., 54, 7207 Edgewater Court, disorderly conduct June 10, $543 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
BOWERS, Steven T., 38, 2139 Daniels Ave., Altoona, operating after revocation Feb. 4, $443 fine.
ROWAN, Joseph M., 30, 19032 66th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine and failure to comply with officer’s attempt to take person into custody Oct. 1, 2018, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MENDOZA, Mary L., 33, 20549 Diane Lane, disorderly conduct May 21, 2018, $443 fine, 10 days jail.
ALLISON, Christian R., 25, 4221 E. Hamilton Ave., possession of cocaine Aug. 3, 18 months of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
CANNON, Zachery J., 19, Fall Creek, battery and bail jumping July 29, 18 months of probation, $886 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
WALLER, Justis J., 25, Strum, possession of marijuana Aug. 12, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
RUSTAD, Hunter L., 21, Spooner, two counts of knowingly violating a child abuse restraining order July 12 and 13, two years of probation, $1,286 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
BERGERON, Blake J., 24, Eau Claire, theft Jan. 30, criminal trespass Jan. 16 and bail jumping Dec. 14, $1,349 fine, jail time served.
ALLISON, Christian R., 25, 4221 E. Hamilton Ave., obstructing an officer Oct. 26, 2018, 18 months of probation, $443 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
WILDER, Tammy L., 47, 3603 Cardinal Ave., three counts of bail jumping Aug. 10, 2018, three years of probation, $1,579 fine, 30 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol.
Probation revocation
MATHIS, Sapphia K., 44, St. Paul, obstructing an officer July 15, 2018, and criminal damage to property July 16, 2018, jail time served.
PEMBER, Brandon J., 33, Fairchild, bail jumping and criminal trespass to dwelling Nov. 23, 2017, one year jail.
HAASNOOT, Jeremias C., 37, 739 Broadway St., two counts of bail jumping Aug. 1, 2018, and Feb. 26, 2018, and four counts of possession of methamphetamine July 12, 2018, June 4, 2018, Oct. 31, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017, $1,036 fine, jail time served.
D’LAMATTER, Thomas W., 39, Waupun, bail jumping July 2017, nine months jail.
DORSEY, James M., 33, 3869 Gunnes Road, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 21, 2018, $518 fine, seven months jail.
ERICKSON, Joshua W., 37, 2624 Bauer St., possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Aug. 3, 2018, 10 months jail.
ZEHE, Richard P., 39, 816 Park Ridge Drive, carrying a concealed knife July 12, 2018, jail time served.