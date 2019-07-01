Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SWEENEY, Joseph D., 42, 1641 Second Ave. S.E., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Dec. 25, $1,036 fine, eight months jail.
CADMUS, Summer D., 30, Colfax, bail jumping Nov. 19 and burglary and possession of methamphetamine Dec. 4, three years of probation, $1,564 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SAUMIER, Benjamin T., 41, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct Jan. 1, 2016, $443 fine, jail time served.
WESTENBERG, Anthony R., 22, 1415 Sherwin Ave., bail jumping March 13, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
FULLMER, Jennifer L., 39, 4720 W. Folsom St., bail jumping Jan. 19 and disorderly conduct Jan. 2, 18 months of probation, $986 fine.
AUSTIN, Devon L., 19, 519 Union St., two counts of bail jumping Nov. 20 and Oct. 29, two counts of battery Oct. 29 and May 14, 2018, criminal damage to property Oct. 29 and possession of methamphetamine May 5, 2018, three years of probation, $3,293 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
WELLES, Victor J., 59, 3206 Brian St., third-offense drunken driving Sept. 22, $4,061 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
TAYLOR, Christopher G., 32, Rapid City, S.D., disorderly conduct Sept. 23, 2015, and bail jumping February 2016 to January 2019, $1,198 fine.
KUBERRA, Mark G., 62, Fairchild, violation of harassment injunction April 10, $705 fine.
BISHOP, Austin J., 22, 941 Richard Drive, disorderly conduct May 11, $543 fine.
STUTESMAN, Keagan U., 19, Lake City, Minn., possession of marijuana May 9, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
MUELLER, Matthew A., 36, 5005 Bonnie Vale Court, second-offense drunken driving March 22, $1,555 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
WATSON, Joshua M., 22, 820 Oxford Ave., failure to report to jail March 18, obstructing an officer April 20 and intimidation of a victim Feb. 14, three years of probation, $1,579 fine.
FEILBACH, Dakota J., 20, 417 Washington St., possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed knife Feb. 23, criminal damage to property Jan. 30, and possession of marijuana Oct. 1, one year of probation, $1,782 fine, six months jail, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WEIDLER, Scott M., 37, 618 Talmadge St., two counts of false imprisonment March 29 and March 6, three years of probation, $1,236 fine.
FIESBECK, Eric D., 37, East Troy, possession of methamphetamine April 29, two years of probation, $518 fine.
CRONK, Mandlenkosi T., 23, 1019 Huebsch Blvd., possession of marijuana April 28, one year of probation, $443 fine.
FREDERICK, Derek J., 26, 2803 South Slope Terrace, bail jumping March 20 and possession of methamphetamine March 31, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MARTINE, Justin T., 34, 1517 Daniels Ave., Altoona, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 17, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
McGHEE, Jacob J.C., 28, 1208 Crescent Ave., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver March 8, and possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Dec. 3, three years of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
GREGG, Leander J., 32, Hudson, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct Oct. 1, possession of methamphetamine June 15, 2018, and bail jumping and obstructing an officer Jan. 28, 2018, 118 days jail.