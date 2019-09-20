Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ANDERSON, Corey R., 29, 1104 Huron St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Nov. 30, operating after revocation Oct. 24 and possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 14, 2018, $1,379 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
GASSEN, Keven J., 35, Bloomer, criminal trespass to dwelling Oct. 13, two years of probation, $543 fine, 15 days jail or five days jail and 80 hours of community service.
WOOLEY, Keith J., 43, 815 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving and disorderly conduct May 17, 2018, $2,046 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked 18 months, ignition interlock one year.
GEISSLER, Phillip A., 40, 320 Putnam St., disorderly conduct June 25 and possession of methamphetamine Jan. 17, two years of probation, $1,061 fine.
XIONG, Golia, 37, 416½ Putnam St., possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver June 3 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver March 31, four years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BROVAN, Ryan M., 26, S7051 Highway B, possession of methamphetamine May 24, two years of probation, $518 fine.
TOMCZIK, Thomas J., 41, 618 S. Barstow St., uttering a forgery April 29, three years of probation, $578 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
TILL, Hans P., 75, Fall Creek, disorderly conduct Nov. 4, one year of probation, $593 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
FREDERICK, Derek J., 26, 2803 South Slope Terrace, disorderly conduct July 23, $443 fine, jail time served.
MONHEAD, Edward C., 34, Mondovi, unlawful use of a phone May 6, $443 fine.
GHEER, Matthew W., 28, 515½ Dodge St., criminal damage to property and bail jumping Dec. 21, one year of probation, $896 fine.
KOTTWITZ, Daniel M., 19, 8419 Rambil Road, criminal damage to property Jan. 5, $635 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon completion of sentence.
SHILTS, Jedediah W., 39, Boyd, hit and run July 5, $831 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
CLOUD, Arnold, 53, 817 Wedgewood Ave., criminal damage to property July 6, one year of probation, $453 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BILLYBOY, Angeline M., 38, 105 Spruce St., battery June 28, $443 fine.
KURSCHNER, Gabriel A., 18, Elk Mound, possession of marijuana June 29, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
COX, Robert D., 30, Racine, possession of cocaine June 27, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
HAWKINS, Krystyna N., 32, 634 Franklin St., disorderly conduct June 9, $443 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
BEAVER, Isaac A., 17, Fall Creek, theft Jan. 26 and possession of marijuana Feb. 23, $966 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
WELLS, Edward C., 33, 629 Selma St., operating after revocation March 30 and disorderly conduct April 6, one year of probation, $959 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
OTTINGER Jr., Jerome D., 54, 282 Jackson Ave., disorderly conduct April 15, $796 fine.
STANLEY, Daniel J., 34, 1135 Sunset Lane, Altoona, third-offense drunken driving March 2, $3,300 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
IRWIN, Justin A., 22, Cadott, second-offense drunken driving Feb. 10, $1,529 fine, 20 days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
KIRK, Shawna L., 29, 2511 Golf Road, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer Feb. 13, $986 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
CURTIS, Daniel J., 34, Birchwood, operating after revocation Dec. 15, $443 fine.