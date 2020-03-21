Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HEDLUND, Tyrell W., 17, 1831½ Babcock St., possession of prescription drug with intent to deliver Oct. 23, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
WILSON, Robert J., 27, 3300 London Road, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 15 and second-offense drunken driving Nov. 5, 2018, $3,039 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
RILEY, Andrea G., 62, 1808 Rist Ave., disorderly conduct and resisting an officer July 30, 2018, one year of probation, $986 fine.
LYONS, Lashun A., 36, 1821 Bellinger St., disorderly conduct Feb. 11, $443 fine.
DANIELS, Evan G., 20, 922 E. Fillmore Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 4, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
ZILLMER, Aaron W., 36, 3626 Seymour Road, disorderly conduct Nov. 24, $543 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
DAVEY, Ryan J., 34, 123 Illinois St., bail jumping Oct. 30, $443 fine.
NOTHNAGEL, Hanz W., 25, Willard, bail jumping Sept. 6, $443 fine.
BRENNAN, Emily G., 40, 533 Balcom St., two counts of bail jumping May 2019, possession of marijuana April 8, and obstructing an officer Jan. 23, 2019, 18 months of probation, $1,772 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BERTRANG, Evan L., 27, Fairchild, disorderly conduct June 10, $543 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
FREEDY, Nathan E., 38, 316 W. Cedar St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of obstructing an officer Jan. 18, 2019, and Feb. 17, 2016, two counts of disorderly conduct Jan. 18, 2019, and May 25, 2015, operating after revocation Aug. 26, 2018, and criminal damage to property May 25, 2015, two years of probation, $2,858 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ESKEW, David D., 47, 906 Fairmont Ave., three counts of bail jumping Nov. 9, Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, 2018, resisting an officer Oct. 1, 2018, and disorderly conduct May 30, 2018, two years of probation, $2,435 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
JACKSON, Jerry A., 54, 320 Putnam St., theft June 17, $505 fine, $479 restitution.
JAMES, Jason G., 42, 1828 S. Hastings Way, disorderly conduct Oct. 15, $443 fine, two days jail.
STEWART, Andre R., 25, 1902 Hoover Ave., possession of methamphetamine Oct. 19, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns.
HASELTINE, David A., 35, Eau Claire, possession of drug paraphernalia March 19, 2019, $443 fine.
OSTHOFF, Jacob A., 26, South St. Paul, possession of marijuana Nov. 21, $443 fine.
STEPHAN, Daniel L., 26, Athens, possession of marijuana Nov. 21, $443 fine.
GUIOT, Guy R., 50, S5217 Damar Private Drive, barrery Jan. 20, $543 fine, five days jail.
GOIN, Tyler D., 28, 1712 Summit St., failure to report to jail Dec. 12, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
BARTZ, Eric B., 41, 324½ Dewey St., operating after revocation Nov. 18, $443 fine.
HADT, Branden J., 31, 1528 Hoover Ave., disorderly conduct July 30, $543 fine.
SOSA OCHOA, Elena, 61, 2719 Third St., disorderly conduct Aug. 19, $443 fine.
CORRIGAN, Dylan J., 32, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 23 and possession of narcotic drugs July 6, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
RANEY, Trista G., 32, Fall Creek, obstructing an officer Jan. 12, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, Nancy M., 400 Pumphouse Road, Chippewa Falls, retail theft Dec. 6, 2016, $453 fine.
RITCHIE, Trever L., 31, Cadott, retail theft Oct. 24, $453 fine.
LEHR, Donna J., 45, Ladysmith, third-offense drunken driving with a passenger under age 16 Nov. 3, two years of probation, $2,564 fine, four months jail, license revoked four years, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
VAN DYKE, David T., 22, 330 First Ave., Chippewa Falls, interfering with child custody Oct. 15 and maintaining a drug trafficking place Oct. 21, 2017, three years of probation, $1,091 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
Probation revocation
CONNER, Gregory A., 34, 319 Sixth St. West, Altoona, two counts of bail jumping Nov. 20, 2018 and Sept. 15, 2018, second-offense possession of a controlled substance Nov. 1, 2018, and threat to a law enforcement officer May 29, 2018, 67 days jail.
PEO, Brian R., 41, Stanley, attempting to flee an officer Dec. 4, 2017, nine months jail.
JUNO, Brian P., 36, Superior, two counts of bail jumping Nov. 24, 2017, and Aug. 16, 2017, 180 days jail.
KOLPIEN, Jeanette D.L., Catawba, bail jumping July 7, 2018, battery June 16, 2018, criminal damage to property May 21, 2018, and theft April 26, 2018, $1,617 fine, 102 days jail.
GRIFFIN, Kalysta K., 30, 3636 Jeffers Road, escape Sept. 4, 2018, $518 fine, six months jail.
GUSTUM, Angela J., 36, 321 W. Spring St., Chippewa Falls, post or publish depiction of person knowing it is a private representation without consent Dec. 16, 2018, $518 fine, 120 days jail or 97 days jail and 184 hours of community service.