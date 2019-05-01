Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ARNESON, Rhonda J., 52, Stanley, threat to law enforcement officer and bail jumping Oct. 1, and fourth-offense drunken driving June 27, three years of probation, $3,005 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock two years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
KRAMER, Alex J., 23, Eau Claire, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 29, $443 fine.
YAEGER, Brandon L., 23, Augusta, possession of a firearm whle intoxicated Aug. 30, one year of probation, $543 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
POLUS, Michelle L., 36, Whitehall, possession of drug paraphernalia Dec. 6, $443 fine.
MALLETT, Walter T., 43, Eau Claire, possession of marijuana and bail jumping Nov. 13, two years of probation, $886 fine.
SMITH, Cheryl E., 46, 709 E. Grand Ave., possession of illegally obtained prescription Sept. 16, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
MISSELT, Rebecka S., 30, Cameron, bail jumping June 25, 2017, and resisting an officer Sept. 18, 2016, $1,036 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
KRENZ, Zachary J., 33, Osseo, possession of marijuana Feb. 15, $443 fine.
JULIN, Samantha J., 22, 4400 LaSalle St., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 27, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SMITH, Mickey L., 53, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Aug. 16, bail jumping July 10, and burglary June 23, five years of probation, $1,592 fine, $7 restitution, nine months jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
COLEMAN, Noah C., 20, 2035 Schult St., possession of marijuana Oct. 19, $563 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
BRUHN, Carl J., 53, Boyd, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 11, two years of probation, $518 fine.
GINGRICH, Matthew T., 48, 1055 Imperial Circle, two counts of bail jumping Oct. 30 and Sept. 1, and delivery of methamphetamine May 22, three years of probation, $1,774 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HOLT, Scott J., 44, 406 Doty St., disorderly conduct Sept. 27, $543 fine.
WILLIAMS, Dante J., 22, 727 N. Eddy St., false imprisonment Dec. 31, 2017, and battery Dec. 7, 2017, 30 months of probation, $1,161 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
TRELEVEN, Terry L., 43, 1410½ Oxford Ave., contact after domestic abuse arrest April 5 and intimidation of a victim April 3, three years of probation, $1,161 fine, nine days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HATLELI, Mason C., 38, 320 Graham Ave., disorderly conduct March 22, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
LINSCOTT, Craig E., 39, 1055 Imperial Circle, carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct March 9, two years of probation, $886 fine.
STOCK Jr., Timothy J., 36, Withee, operating after revocation Dec. 29, $516 fine.
EDINGTON, Betty J., 47, 415 Dodge St., failure to report to jail Oct. 5, $443 fine.
BARKA, Amber L., 23, 1830 Babcock St., possession of marijuana April 30, 2018, $613 fine.
FISCHER, Brian R., 35, 3401 Garner St., three counts of retail theft Sept. 22, Aug. 12, 2017, and Aug. 8, 2017, and third-offense drunken driving June 29, three years of probation, $4,958 fine, 80 days jail or 60 days jail and 160 hours of community service, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 18 months, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WIBEL, Brayden M., 18, 3306 Garner St., possession of marijuana Nov. 26, $563 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of sentence.
POTTER, James R., 31, 10008 26th St., possession of methamphetamine Nov. 17, one year of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MEIDER, Ricky R., 59, Holcombe, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 21, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ZEZULKA, Ann M., 26, 509 Ferry St., methamphetamine delivery May 10, 2018, and retail theft Feb. 28, 2018, three years of probation, $1,071 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MILLER, Melissa S., 27, 428 N. Barstow St., operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, July 18, $443 fine.
PETERSON, Chad A., 31, 123 Lilac St., disorderly conduct Nov. 22, 2017, $518 fine.
BETCHER, Joshua T., 30, 5527 Christopher Drive, criminal damage to property Dec. 9, 2016, 18 months of probation, $570 fine, $272 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Probation revocation
BASH, Tobias A., 35, 613 Valley Park Court, disorderly conduct March 25, 2018, 90 days jail.
HARVEY, Portia A., 41, 2104 Mittelstadt Lane, bail jumping March 30, 2017, and third-offense drunken driving and disorderly conduct Dec. 20, 2016, five months jail.
McGUIRE, Tyler J., 26, Eleva, battery Aug. 22, 2016, eight months jail.
SUTHERLAND, Katherine L., 37, S7445 Homestead Road, bail jumping Oct. 26, eight months jail.
BANDY, Darroyl L., 36, 635½ Platt St., disorderly conduct Sept. 15, jail time served.