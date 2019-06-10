Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FRANCEL, Andrew J., 45, 3216 Tiburon Drive, possession of methamphetamine Nov. 21 and possession of narcotic drugs July 17, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MCRAE, Scott A., 39, Independence, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 18, $1,780 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
THOMPSON, Martin L., 60, Eau Claire, battery to emergency rescue worker April 20 and possession of methamphetamine April 14, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
WIBEL, Brayden M., 18, 3306 Garner St., two counts of disorderly conduct April 24 and July 20, one year of probation, $986 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
SCHENN, John A., 52, Whitehall, disorderly conduct March 28, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
FENNELL, Amber S., 32, 734 W. MacArthur Ave., bail jumping Nov. 13, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KRUEGER, Jason L., 37, New London, operating after revocation Jan. 18, $443 fine.
MEYER, Melissa J., 38, 910 Richard Drive, operating after revocation Dec. 26, $443 fine.
OZOWSKI, Devin R., 23, 2440 LaSalle St., using or possessing a masking agent and possession of marijuana March 9, one year of probation, $886 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
JENSON, Daniel J., 25, 2507 S. Hastings Way, battery March 12, one year of probation, $443 fine.
BLAHA, Nathane L., 39, Thorp, obstructing an officer Feb. 10, $443 fine.
COLBY, David A., 48, 3323 Seymour Road, carrying a concealed knife and bail jumping Jan. 15, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 3, two years of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
TREJO, Sergio, 40, 1156 Imperial Circle, operating after revocation May 7, $443 fine.
PETTIS Jr., James E., 37, 1228 Wilson St., Altoona, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia May 12, bail jumping April 1, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Feb. 16 and July 24, three years of probation, $2,440 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
FAUST, Michael L., 47, 3104 Blakeley Ave., battery April 21, one year of probation, $443 fine.
GRUHLKE, Dwayne T., 30, Elk Mound, disorderly conduct March 22, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
VHASENGLU, Khvyn Z., 36, Menasha, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver March 25, five years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LIPPERT, Anthony P., 38, 2427 Hayden Ave., Altoona, possession of methamphetamine March 23, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
PATE, Jackie R., 50, 515 Holm Ave., third-offense drunken driving Jan. 24, $1,744 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock 18 months.
ALI, Zakariye D., 25, Barron, disorderly conduct Jan. 1, one year of probation, $443 fine.
HORNING, Trent T., 35, Rochester, Minn., identity theft and possession of burglarious tools April 18, 2018, three years of probation, $1,046 fine.
STASSEL, Kirk W., 47, 6181 166th St., Chippewa Falls, criminal damage to property and theft June 12, 2017, $896 fine.
Probation revocation
PATE, Jackie R., 50, Eau Claire, bail jumping March 10, 2017, $518 fine, one year jail.
THOMAS, Patrick J., 19, 727 Eddy St., substantial battery March 12, 2017, $538 fine, five months jail.
MAASS, Donald K., 46, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 6, 2017, six months jail.