Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HOEL, Kristen T., 53, 2306 Fourth St., disorderly conduct Jan. 23, $443 fine.
YANG, Tong, 34, Brooklyn Center, Minn., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 11, 30 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SILLANPAA, Kaitlyn M., 28, Kenosha, obstructing an officer July 4, $443 fine, jail time served.
NESJA, Aimee E., 19, 12610 21st Ave., Chippewa Falls, resisting an officer and obstructing an officer May 23, two years of probation, $886 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service, ordered to write letter of apology.
MAZUREK, Michael J., 26, 804 Fifth Ave., battery May 6, 18 months of probation, $543 fine.
FITZHENRY, Charles B., 33, Mondovi, disorderly conduct April 6, $443 fine.
LETOURNEAU, Curtis P., 29, St. Paul, disorderly conduct Jan. 31, $579 fine.
WELKER, Norma K., 46, Fairchild, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 1, 2018, two years of probation, $1,779 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years.
WHITROCK, Karole L., 27, 401 Long St., possession of methamphetamine June 30, bail jumping April 3, and neglecting a child and bail jumping April 19, three years of probation, $1,997 fine, one month jail, ordered to complete treatment court and not drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ZUEHLKE, Dieter B., 31, River Falls, second-offense drunken driving and disorderly conduct Aug. 5, $1,872 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
MURPHY, Kayla M., 27, 2023 Bellevue Ave., possession of amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia July 22, two years of probation, $886 fine.
BEIRL, Clifton R., 41, 1551 Bellevue Ave., forgery March 28, methamphetamine delivery April 4, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver April 16, and possession of methamphetamine April 8, five years of probation, $2,208 fine, $100 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CONRO, Jasmin V., 39, 511½ Dodge St., possession of drug paraphernalia June 8, $443 fine, jail time served.
FUNMAKER, Mamie R., 20, 3340 Mall Drive, criminal damage to property April 16 and battery April 4, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
SEIFERT, David J., 57, Spooner, substantial battery March 16, two years of probation, $518 fine, 15 days jail or five days jail and 80 hours of community service.
FITZPATRICK, Timothy D., 47, 16765 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, 13th-offense operating after revocation June 5, 2018, $443 fine.
PETERSON, Terrin C., 22, 818 Dorbe St., battery June 24, two years of probation, $543 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
ZICKEFOOSE, Katon B., 35, 628 Wisconsin St., resisting an officer June 23, $466 fine.
WHITE, George B., 49, 707 Jones St., theft March 25, $453 fine.
STAUFFER, Scott J., 39, Spooner, possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 26, $443 fine.
LAPKA, Denis K., 56, 506 Davis Ave., operating after revocation March 12, $443 fine.
CHARLESWORTH, Kalika L., 19, 713 Vine St., possession of methamphetamine Feb. 24, three years of probation, $568 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
SESSIONS, Daniel G., 44, 3129 Venus Ave., two counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 18, one year of probation, $986 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
RODRIGUEZ, Shawn J., 45, Eau Claire, bail jumping June 2 and threat to law enforcement officer May 28, two years of probation, $1,036 fine.
MORGAN, Charles B., 34, 1580 11th St., bail jumping June 11, methamphetamine delivery May 2, 2018, and bail jumping and battery July 11, three years of probation, $2,312 fine, 60 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SMITH, Alvin P., 55, 720 Putnam St., bail jumping July 10 and disorderly conduct May 12, $886 fine.
NELSON, Timbre A., 25, 302 Cameron St., disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property June 26, 18 months of probation, $996 fine.
FENNELL, Amber S., 32, 734 W. MacArthur Ave., operating after revocation June 26, $529 fine.
BOYEA, Cari A., 34, 2922 Beverly Hills Drive, possession of marijuana May 16, $443 fine.
HELSPER, Christopher R., 47, 1212 Golf Road, obstructing an officer and bail jumping May 14, bail jumping April 10, 2018, and operating after revocation Aug. 11, 2018, one year of probation, $1,847 fine.
BROWN, Aaron M., 23, Medford, criminal damage to property March 28, one year of probation, $972 fine, $3,198 restitution.
Probation revocation
GULLETTE, James D., 26, Eau Claire, criminal damage to property Sept. 10, obstructing an officer Sept. 9, and forgery Sept. 20, 2017, $913 fine, six months jail.
CHOPPER, Timothy L., 28, Strum, possession of marijuana Feb. 11, 2018, and possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 19, 2018, jail time served.
COONS, Christopher D., 32, Augusta, burglary July 15, 2017, one year jail.
GOULD, Andrew S., 44, 928 Third St. East, Altoona, battery to emergency rescue worker and threat to law enforcement officer Dec. 3, 2016, one year jail.
LOR, Dao S., 27, 3307 Runway Ave., disorderly conduct Oct. 8, 2016, intimidation of a witness Oct. 9, 2016, and intimidation of a victim Oct. 12, 2016, six months jail.