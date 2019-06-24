Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BEADLE-HOFFMAN, Parker G., 18, 19875 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct May 1, one year of probation, $896 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
ERICKSON, Scott A., 51, 18 S. Barstow St., possession of drug paraphernalia July 21, $443 fine.
SCHLOSSER, Eric E., 48, 2420 Bradwood Ave., Altoona, third-offense drunken driving March 28, $1,531 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
SMITH, Timothy C., 48, 720 Second Ave., retail theft Feb. 4, $453 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
STRUVE, Robert J., 27, Cadott, possession of methamphetamine April 3, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
HEGEWALD, Austin L., 18, 3044 Runway Ave., possession of marijuana Feb. 17, $563 fine.
DIAMOND, Daquan D., 21, 1949 Declaration Drive, possession of a firearm by a felon and obstructing an officer Dec. 26, three years of probation, $1,300 fine, $2,019 restitution, six months jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
DOWNEY, Sylvia M., 32, 712½ McDonough St., bail jumping April 3, $443 fine.
KRONENBERG, John W., 58, 545 Balcom St., operating after revocation March 17, $443 fine.
GREEN, Caesae S., 28, 1618 Mappa St., obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct April 14, 18 months of probation, $886 fine.
TWOBEARS, Litamarie S., 26, 637 Germania St., bail jumping April 16, $443 fine.
WELLS, Semaj N., 27, 1209 Pershing St., attempting to flee an officer Nov. 14, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
IVORY, Deangelo B., 29, 456½ Platt St., intimidation of a victim Feb. 17, two counts of bail jumping July 21 and May 25, 2018, and disorderly conduct Dec. 9, 2017, three years of probation, $2,022 fine.
HALVORSON, Cole M., 36, Independence, criminal damage to property and bail jumping Feb. 17, disorderly conduct and bail jumping Dec. 2, obstructing an officer Nov. 17, disorderly conduct May 21, 2018, and retail theft and bail jumping March 20, 2018, three years of probation, $4,033 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DECAMBALIZA, Derrick R., 37, 819 Harlem St., Altoona, two counts of identity theft July 24 and Jan. 31, 2018, two years of probation, $1,056 fine.
SAMUELSON, Jordan N., 24, Elk Mound, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 14, $1,465 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
ADAMSKI, Joshua B., 38, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping May 25, bail jumping April 9, two counts of possession of methamphetamine March 21 and Oct. 28, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and identity theft March 5, and disorderly conduct Oct. 12, four years of probation, $4,085 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
SVENDAHL II, Gary L., 50, 805 Barland St., two counts of disorderly conduct May 3 and Feb. 22, and bail jumping May 3, one year of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ERICKSON, Jared A., 33, 315 Oak St., possession of methamphetamine April 9, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
OLDENBURG, Billy J., 30, 633 Starr Ave., bail jumping Feb. 20, 2017, nine months jail.
DRIER, Braden J., 26, Durand, third-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance and obstructing an officer Jan. 13, 2018, nine months jail.