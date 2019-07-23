Eau Claire County
Found guilty
CAREY, Michael J., 37, 759 First St. East, Altoona, retail theft May 15, obstructing an officer April 6, possession of methamphetamine April 13, and two counts of carrying a concealed knife May 15 and Jan. 29, two years of probation, $2,350 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KOKEMOOR, Evelyn T., 25, 6345 N. Prairie Circle, possession of marijuana March 10, $443 fine.
GEHDE, Evan M.K., 22, 3346 Reno Drive, possession of marijuana March 13, $443 fine.
PITT, Nicole L., 25, 4968 Highway F, Chippewa Falls, theft by false representation Dec. 31, two years of probation, $626 fine, $465 restitution. Record may be expunged upon completion of sentence.
MOSS, Tiffany N., 27, Eleva, bail jumping Dec. 18, $443 fine.
ASP, Nicole M., 23, W3940 Mitchell Road, disorderly conduct Nov. 30, $543 fine.
SMITH, Abigail L., 23, Durand, bail jumping June 30 and obstructing an officer Sept. 30, $936 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
QUAST, Scott A., 36, Boyceville, obstructing an officer May 29, $443 fine.
STEINMAN, Michael J., 25, 2327 Tony Court, third-offense drunken driving Jan. 29, $1,780 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
WHITLEY, Aaron D., 37, 1220 Omaha St., disorderly conduct Jan. 16, $493 fine.
JACKSON, Angela L., 37, Bruce, possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 1, $493 fine.
JOHNSON, Eric N., 56, 9362 Highway X, Chippewa Falls, bail jumping June 27, 2018, $443 fine.
HARTMAN, Lawrence J., 37, Bruce, bail jumping Aug. 5 and obstructing an officer Aug. 1, 18 months of probation, $886 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
HEIMAN, Alisha D., 29, Eau Claire, identity theft Feb. 13, methamphetamine delivery and bail jumping Dec. 31, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Dec. 3 and Sept. 4, and theft Oct. 14, four years of probation, $3,193 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FULGIONE, Oliver C., 50, 6901 Mewhorter Court, knowingly violating a domestic abuse order April 24, one year of probation, $143 fine.
HOLMSTROM, Jasper L., 21, 1228 S. Willson Drive, Altoona, possession of methamphetamine and obstructing an officer Feb. 22, and entry into a construction site and theft May 23, 2018, two years of probation, $1,757 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns. Record may be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
EVANS, Shane C., 43, Eau Claire, retail theft Jan. 19, $503 fine.
KOLPIEN-FISHER, Saphyre L., 19, Boyd, methamphetamine delivery Nov. 26, two years of probation, $558 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
THOR, Zer, 40, La Crosse, fourth-offense drunken driving June 3, 2018, three years of probation, $1,854 fine, six months jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MULROY, Molly M., 32, Fall Creek, second-offense possession of marijuana, neglecting a child and bail jumping April 22, 2018, two years of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HOEKSTRA, Amanda M., 27, 1032 Imperial Circle, disorderly conduct May 28, one year of probation, $443 fine.
NGUYEN, Hieu T., 46, 3204 Summerfield Drive, two counts of operating after revocation Jan. 4 and Nov. 29, $1,082 fine.
WILLIAMS, Kenneth R., 48, Baraboo, carrying a concealed knife Feb. 3, $516 fine.
BELDEN, Justin L., 27, 1324 Oxford Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 15, $493 fine.
STASSEL, Kirk W., 47, 1718 Peterson Ave., two counts of methamphetamine delivery Oct. 31, 2017, and Jan. 10, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of a firearm by a felon Jan. 19, 2018, six years of probation, $2,890 fine, nine months jail, ordered to complete Dunn County Treatment Court, maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
BLESKACHEK, David A., 39, 618 S. Barstow St., possession of illegally obtained prescription Nov. 20, 2017, jail time served.
SANDERSON, Richard S., 45, 3618 Southwind Drive, disorderly conduct May 15, 2018, bail jumping April 1, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 15, 2017, 265 days jail.
MARSHALL, Charles D., 37, 618 S. Barstow St., cocaine delivery Sept. 11, 2015, jail time served.
SMITH, Dennis M., 62, 887 Water St., failure to report to county jail April 1, 2018, disorderly conduct Feb. 3, 2017, and second-offense drunken driving Dec. 31, 2016, jail time served.
ZANCHETTI, Mason P., 23, 9867 171st St., Chippewa Falls, three counts of retail theft July 13, 2018, July 10, 2018, and June 8, 2018, and causing bodily harm by reckless driving July 26, 2018, five months jail, $1,907 fine.
BULLARD, Rodney J., 50, 1824 Bellinger St., possession of marijuana June 2, 2018, jail time served.
OLSON, Tyler J., 22, 1904 Wake Road, Altoona, disorderly conduct Aug. 1 and telephone harassment May 7, 2018, jail time served.