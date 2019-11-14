Eau Claire County
Found guilty
GOIN, Tyler D., 28, 1712 Summit St., second-offense drunken driving May 9, $1,610 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
GOMEZ, Hailie K., 18, 2053 Schult St., two counts of bail jumping June 1 and May 29, $886 fine.
SHEPPARD, Charlotte E., 55, 1901 Broadway St., Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine and retail theft Dec. 24, two years of probation, $1,071 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CEGIELSKI, Jason J., 37, Oshkosh, threat to injure or accuse of a crime Oct. 1, 2018, two years of probation, $528 fine.
VOLD, Tyler D., 20, 2805 Thomas Drive, five counts of posting or publishing a depiction of a person without consent September to December 2016, 18 months of probation, $2,215 fine, ordered not to have contact with victims and comply with any recommended programming or treatment.
ALLEN, Justin A., 32, 448 Garfield Ave., two counts of obstructing an officer Dec. 1, 2018, and Sept. 1, two counts operating after revocation Sept. 3, 2018, and March 27, and bail jumping Sept. 3, 2018, two years of probation, $2,365 fine, 20 days jail or 160 hours of community service, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
DAVIS, Cole D., 21, Eleva, escape Aug. 28, 2018, $518 fine, 60 days jail.
JOLES, Levi A., 29, 3626 Seymour Road, identity theft and theft July 31, and second-offense possession of marijuana Aug. 2, $1,564 fine, jail time served.
VOORHEES, Heidi M., 37, 2918 Fairfax St., possession of methamphetamine July 3, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not to enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KING, Marshall W., 36, 1611 Western Ave., obstructing an officer June 1 and third-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content Nov. 7, 2018, $2,223 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock 18 months.
BIRD, Woody, 36, Hayward, delivery of counterfeit methamphetamine Feb. 9, 2018, and operating after revocation Feb. 25, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PAGEL, Derek C., 30, Rhinelander, retail theft Sept. 23, one year of probation, $453 fine.
BLOEDOW, Jason A., 35, 868 Kari Drive, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 1, 18 months of probation, $518 fine.
KING, Melissa K., 49, 624 Centre St., bail jumping June 25 and two counts of disorderly conduct June 25 and 6, 18 months of probation, $1,629 fine.
RODRIGUEZ, Mano, 38, 316 Long St., disorderly conduct April 7, $443 fine.
TWEED, Samuel D., 32, Fall Creek, third-offense drunken driving Feb. 26 and two counts of disorderly conduct April 2018, $5,198 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
SIGEARS, Cory A., 31, 5334 Christopher Drive, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Dec. 13, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WATENPHUL, Alex J., 20, Eau Claire, two counts of possession of illegally obtained prescription Oct. 8 and June 28, 2018, two counts of retail theft July 18 and 19, 2018, and theft and criminal trespass to dwelling Nov. 16, 2017, three years of probation, $2,928 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
BELL, Malik A., 22, Arcadia, obstructing an officer June 8, $443 fine, jail time served.
ANDERSON, Jaret L., 21, 1124 Daniels Ave., Altoona, obstructing an officer Sept. 22, $443 fine.
WOJCIK, Zachery J., 22, Bruce, fraud on innkeeper Sept. 14, one year of probation, $453 fine.
KERNAN, Hilma C., 65, 2559 Sunridge St., retail theft Aug. 19, one year of probation, $532 fine, $362 restitution.