Eau Claire County
Found guilty
MICKELSON, Jacob A., 29, Neillsville, carrying a concealed knife July 23, $516 fine.
SUTHERLAND, Katherine L., 27, S7445 Homestead Road, bail jumping June 16, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 29 and operating after revocation Dec. 27, three years of probation, $1,479 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STEUDING, David J., 44, 1804½ Rudolph Road, bail jumping April 9 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 25, five years of probation, $1,036 fine, six months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CLAYTON, Dalton D., 26, Colfax, carrying a concealed weapon Feb. 17 and possession of methamphetamine March 7, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CLOW, Debbie J., 49, Milltown, narcotics delivery May 21, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
TRIPLETT, Raymond L., 30, 123 N. Rural St., Chippewa Falls, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct July 21, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent May 16, two counts of obstructing an officer May 25 and Feb. 19, and bail jumping Feb. 19, two years of probation, $2,868 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HAASNOOT, Jeremias C., 37, Eau Claire, fraud on innkeeper March to June 2019, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and identity theft July 7, three years of probation, $1,499 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CONNER, Christopher, 36, Eau Claire, second-offense possession of marijuana April 13, $748 fine.
BELDEN, Jeremy E., 35, 2839 Neptune Ave., methamphetamine delivery Jan. 9 and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver March 4, three years of probation, $1,196 fine, four months jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WILLIAMS, Louis C., 58, Eau Claire, identity theft Jan. 4, two years of probation, $649 fine, $611 restitution.
BISHOP, Brian D., 30, Augusta, obstructing an officer Sept. 28, 2018, and two counts of retail theft Sept. 28, 2018, and July 31, 2018, 18 months of probation, $1,401 fine, $190 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SOLIS SANCHEZ, Rogelio, 36, Eau Galle, obstructing an officer June 7, 2018, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol.
FLEMINO, Armecco A., 25, Minneapolis, methamphetamine delivery April 10 and disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property Dec. 21, three years of probation, $1,447 fine, $66 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
STRADER, Michael J., 22, 7776 198th St., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana Aug. 10, $443 fine.
HAUGER, Julie L., 41, 3237 Neptune Ave., possession of a controlled substance July 26, $443 fine, jail time served.
VANG, Xai, 41, 1403 Hayden Ave., Altoona, fourth-offense operating while under the influence Aug. 9, two years of probation, $1,856 fine, two months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BYE, Richard A., 26, 1419 Nicholis Drive, two counts of methamphetamine delivery June 7 and 20, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver July 3,and bail jumping May 9, four years of probation, $2,302 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HASELTINE, Rebecca J., 37, Colfax, methamphetamine delivery Feb. 28, three years of probation, $668 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DARGE, Stephanie M., 35, Warrens, possession of methamphetamine June 3, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
TAYLOR, Cory J., 25, 941 Richard Drive, disorderly conduct Sept. 7, 2015, $543 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
PARKER, Jody D., 40, Owen, possession of methamphetamine June 26, two years of probation, $568 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
KELLY, Kristin J., 43, 2405½ E. Clairemont Ave., disorderly conduct April 8, $443 fine.
BUTTKE, Brian A., 56, Durand, attempting to flee an officer Feb. 4, two years of probation, $518 fine.
LEE, Ger, 31, 13217 40th Ave., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Dec. 15, $1,606 fine, eight days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
ANDERSON-ZACHARIAS, Jordan M., 26, Cumberland, two counts of retail theft July 31, 2018, and Feb. 7, 2018, and operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, April 19, 2018, $1,522 fine.
DINS, Crystal J., 34, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, Chippewa Falls, physical abuse of a child June 14, 2017, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
HASART, Jacob H., 42, 6680 Tenth Ave., second-offense drunken driving June 18, $1,481 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.