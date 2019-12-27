Eau Claire County
Found guilty
AHLER, Richard S., 36, 107 Randall St., possession of methamphetamine Oct. 3, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
JIMENEZ-SOSA, Hector A., 37, 2719 Third St., battery Aug. 20 and carrying a concealed knife, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Aug. 19, two years of probation, $2,082 fine.
LARKINS, Ricky E., 66, 2320 Hillcrest Hotel, Altoona, battery July 31, 18 months of probation, $443 fine.
YOUNG, Paige E., 26, New Auburn, possession of electric weapon June 8, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
RIEMER, Kaleb D., 36, 5670 Gables Drive, battery, disorderly conduct and intimidation of a victim July 1, two years of probation, $1,629 fine.
DENNING, Terri J., 43, 1611 Western Ave., forgery May 17, two years of probation, $702 fine, $1,600 restitution.
WARE, Lee R., 34, Black River Falls, resisting an officer April 16, $443 fine.
BELGER, Ivan I.B., 19, 2533 Boardwalk Circle, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana April 16, $886 fine.
KENNEDY, Daryn D., 46, St. Cloud, Minn., identity theft May 20, 2011, $528 fine, nine months jail.
WOODFORD, Jeffrey J., 20, 3323 Seymour Road, possession of marijuana Sept. 6, $443 fine.
BAKER, Gypsy H., 24, Forest Lake, Minn., obstructing an officer Oct. 13, $642 fine.
UMBS, John R., 66, 843 N. Hastings Way, two counts of negligent handling of a weapon and disorderly conduct May 26, 2018, three years of probation, $1,329 fine, 30 days jail.
SANDERS, Daniel J., 39, 608½ McDonough St., disorderly conduct July 10, $543 fine.
DANIELS Jr., Curtis, 18, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct May 20, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
ATTER, Andrew N., 27, Stanley, second-offense possession of cocaine and second-offense possession of marijuana April 28, two years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
GILBERTSON, Marcie M., 36, 621 Putnam St., possession of methamphetamine, criminal damage to property and entry into a locked room April 12, two years of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KUBIS, Nicole M., 34, Fall Creek, possession of a controlled substance Dec. 20, 2018, $443 fine, two days jail.
VANG, Thong, 46, 620 Birch St., disorderly conduct Oct. 22, 2018, attempting to flee an officer Oct. 23, 2018, and possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 18, 2018, three years of probation, $1,504 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
GONZALEZ LOPEZ, Henrry, 36, Miami, Fla., theft Aug. 29, 2017, $3,203 fine.
HAWKINS, Jeremy J., 42, 3004 Aspen Court, fourth-offense drunken driving April 7, 2010, and hit and run attended vehicle and bail jumping Oct. 6, 2017, two years of probation, $4,268 fine, 330 days jail, license revoked 33 months, ignition interlock two years.
WARE, Leon E., 32, 1132 State St., possession of cocaine and operating after revocation Oct. 9, $1,006 fine.
LUCE, Maxwell A., 24, Jordan, Minn., possession of marijuana Sept. 11, $443 fine.
WOLF, Mitchell H., 32, 1305 Frederick St., disorderly conduct Oct. 12, $443 fine.
MEYER, Kevalee M., 20, Mondovi, disorderly conduct Sept. 16, $543 fine.
BARKA, Nikita K., 24, Augusta, retail theft July 11, $453 fine.
BOYEA, Luke E., 36, Fall Creek, possession of amphetamine Aug. 14, 2018, $443 fine, 30 days jail.
SEMANKO, Anna M., 28, 1502½ Westgate Road, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 11, $1,592 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
LARSON-WALTERS, Amber M., 33, 2905 Leslie Lane, disorderly conduct July 20, $543 fine.
CLARK, Evan T., 27, Jim Falls, attempted battery and disorderly conduct Oct. 19, 18 months of probation, $786 fine.
RUDOLPH, George M., 27, 820 Macomber St., Chippewa Falls, operating after revocation March 23, $443 fine.
CONKLIN, Tyler S., 22, 4641 Southridge Court, battery Oct. 15, 2017, $593 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
Probation revocation
FABELA, Stephen W., 44, Augusta, resisting an officer Oct. 8, 2018, and disorderly conduct Sept. 3, 2018, 83 days jail.
HADT, Branden J., 31, 3223 33rd St., disorderly conduct Aug. 6, 2018, 30 days jail.
JENNESS, Norman P., 36, 308½ E. Madison St., heroin delivery Feb. 26, 2018, $607 fine, one year jail.
WILLIS, Hans Z., 34, 618 S. Barstow St., threat to family member of law enforcement officer Dec. 11, 2017, nine months jail.
LINK, Justin A., 21, S7953 Highway 93, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Oct. 22, 2018, nine months jail.
McCAIN-VIEIRA, Elizabeth A., 40, 705 S. Hastings Way, four counts of forgery and four counts of identity theft June 2015, eight months jail.
BISHOP, Brian D., 31, Augusta, obstructing an officer Sept. 28, 2018, and two counts of retail theft Sept. 28, 2018, and July 31, 2018, $1,368 fine, six months jail.
LEE, Danny, 31, 1849 Highway T, fraud against financial institution November 2013, 45 days jail.
WAGNER, Brandon G., 28, 1020 W. Hamilton Ave., disorderly conduct and contact after domestic abuse arrest Jan. 18, two counts of knowingly violating a child abuse restraining order Jan. 17 and 18, and battery Dec. 23, 2018, eight months jail.