Eau Claire County
Found guilty
MAHLUM, Erica C., 34, 424 Union St., possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping June 19, obstructing an officer May 18, retail theft and bail jumping March 16, and retail theft Jan. 3, three years of probation, $3,078 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DAVEY, Ryan J., 32, 2053 Silvermine Drive, second-offense drunken driving and failing to comply with an officer March 7, two years of probation, $2,086 fine, 40 days jail, license revoked 18 months, ignition interlock one year.
BRENNA, Dylan R., 30, 920 Oxford Ave., third-offense drunken driving March 12, second-offense drunken driving Jan. 7, two counts of retail theft Nov. 6 and Jan. 11, 2018, and fraud on an innkeeper March 10, 2018, two years of probation, $6,442 fine, $120 restitution, 75 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 18 months, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
DICKINSEN, Andrew N., 35, Augusta, theft Nov. 19, $443 fine.
BACA, Michelle R., 50, 940 Oxford Ave., obstructing an officer April 11, bail jumping and third-offense drunken driving Jan. 9, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine Dec. 18, and identity theft June 7, 2018, three years of probation, $4,405 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock 18 months, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CHOJNACKI, Matthew D., 31, 1919 Sunset Drive, bail jumping and operating after revocation June 19, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 10, two years of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BORCHARDT, Melissa M., 39, 2019 Fourth St., identity theft, bail jumping and possession of marijuana April 27, three years of probation, $1,489 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
MORAN, Nathan C., 24, 522 Water St., possession of marijuana March 5, $563 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
MOUA, Steven Chue N., 21, 3309 Eastlawn St., disorderly conduct March 1, $443 fine.
GREEN, Collin J., 22, 1508 Eddy Lane, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct Feb. 11, 2017, $886 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
TALLMAN, Joseph M., 22, 5690 167th St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping May 12, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
KIEFFER, Sara J., 37, 868 Kari Drive, two counts each of possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping April 18 and Jan. 23, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 30, obstructing an officer Oct. 30, heroin delivery April 12, 2018, and delivering counterfeit methamphetamine May 22, 2018, four years of probation, $4,464 fine, $25 restitution, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
MEIDER, Katlynn R., 19, 2012 Fourth St., possession of marijuana and obstructing an officer Feb. 12, 2018, $886 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
ERICKSON, Lee M., 20, Osceola, disorderly conduct April 7, 2018, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
TESSMER, Steven E., 28, 634 N. Barstow St., possession of methamphetamine and retail theft Nov. 16, and disorderly conduct July 25, 2018, two years of probation, $1,414 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SPOONER, Willard J., 40, 859 Starr Ave., battery June to September 2016, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WARD, Jacob H., 39, Osceola, criminal damage to property July 25, 2018, and disorderly conduct April 11, 2018, $896 fine.
RACHELS, Jacob J., 25, 5725 Otter Creek Court, disorderly conduct Dec. 13, 2017, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
O’CONNOR, Steven J., 31, 670 Red Oak Drive, Altoona, operating after revocation May 9, $443 fine.
FULLER, Joshua A., 24, 1124 Daniels Ave., Altoona, operating after revocation Nov. 25, $443 fine.
ROGERS, James E., 28, 809 Stein Court, fraud against a financial institution April 22, possession of methamphetamine May 2, bail jumping Jan. 19, and uttering a forgery Oct. 8, four years of probation, $2,092 fine, three months jail, complete treatment court, no alcohol alcohol or taverns.