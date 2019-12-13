Eau Claire County
Found guilty
BENDER, Kateri L., 29, Winnebago, attempted battery to hospital personnel, obstructing an officer and bail jumping Jan. 30, 2017, three years of probation, $1,454 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LOOMIS, Mark D., 51, 4298 North Shore Drive, third-offense drunken driving and possession of marijuana July 13, $2,174 fine, 60 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock 18 months.
SNIDER, Brandon J., 31, 2628 440th St., Menomonie, retail theft April 7, $453 fine.
JETERS, Tyler C., 21, Mauston, possession of amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia March 26, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
OTT, Tessa M., 23, 834 Chippewa St., third-offense drunken driving Feb. 3, 18 months of probation, $2,540 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
NELSON, Tony L., 31, 1220 Pershing St., operating after revocation Sept. 13, $443 fine.
HILSON, Azjohn H., 18, 522½ Spring St., disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana Sept. 14, $886 fine.
THOMPSON, Xavier M., 31, 3318 Fairfax St., disorderly conduct May 24 and threatening injury or harm by computer message Oct. 3, $986 fine.
DRESEL, David S., 45, 2062 Wells Drive, possession of marijuana Oct. 7, $443 fine.
DILLON, Brett M., 31, 3226 Lilac St., possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 7, $443 fine, jail time served.
KOHL, Anthony M., 60, 5445 Renee Drive, disorderly conduct Aug. 21, $543 fine.
BETCHER, Joshua T., 31, Fall Creek, operating after revocation Sept. 5, $443 fine.
OJIBWAY-DeCOTEAU, Sheena J., 34, 1821 Kendall St., retail theft Sept. 8, $453 fine.
LYNGEN, Rachel K., 47, Augusta, possession of amphetamine Oct. 9, $443 fine.
MATTICE, Steven E., 43, 503 Margaret St., possession of methamphetamine Sept. 2, two years of probation, $518 fine.
MONTONYA, Amber L., 30, W3995 Highway HH, possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 16, $443 fine.
HARGROVE, William L., 33, 722 Eddy St., possession of methamphetamine July 1 and second-offense possession of marijuana April 6, two years of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CONNER, Gregory A. 34, 319 Sixth St. West, Altoona, two counts of bail jumping Nov. 20, 2018, and Sept. 15, 2018, second-offense possession of a controlled substance Nov. 1, 2018, and threat to law enforcement officer May 29, 2018, two years of probation, $3,393 fine.
GRAYSON, Davon L., 40, St. Paul, substantial battery Feb. 5, three years of probation, $618 fine, $995 restitution, 30 days jail.
CLOUD, Krystal L., 29, Lake Delton, obstructing an officer Jan. 26, $516 fine.
DEEDE, Paige N., 28, 3913 Cardinal Ave., battery Sept. 21, 2014, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
KA, Douglas, 28, N4791 Highway 25, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 15 and escape June 18, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SCHEIDLER, Austin G., 18, Cornell, violating driving license restrictions, third offense, and obstructing an officer Aug. 27, one year of probation, $886 fine, ordered to have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
SEEFELDT, Thomas J., 41, 1439 Altoona Ave., criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Aug. 4, $896 fine.
CORONELL, Frank J., 59, 2511 Golf Road, possession of marijuana Aug. 9, $443 fine, five days jail.
BRUNNER, Dylan M., 20, 820 Macomber St., Chippewa Falls, disorderly conduct July 18, $443 fine.
SCHWARTZ, Anna M., 38, Cadott, obstructing an officer June 21, $443 fine.
WILLIAMS, Alexandrea J., 28, 514 Newton St., heroin delivery March 13, three years of probation, $618 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
HARGROVE, William L., 33, 722 Eddy St., second-offense possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed knife Jan. 29, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 22, 2018, $1,409 fine, jail time served.
SMITH, Timothy C., 48, Augusta, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Dec. 21, 2018, jail time served.
MALONEY, James E., 48, 816 Barstow St., disorderly conduct and possession of illegally obtained prescription July 6, 2018, jail time served.
STATZ, Jennifer C., 45, Mazomanie, possession of methamphetamine Dec. 7, 2017, one year jail.
LACHANCE, Joseph M., 40, 100 Sunshine Circle, Chippewa Falls, attempting to elude a traffic officer Sept. 7, 2017, and second-offense possession of marijuana April 13, 2017, one year jail.
OJIBWAY-DeCOTEAU, Sheena J., 34, 1821 Kendall St., four counts of retail theft Nov. 11, 2018, Jan. 31, 2018, Jan. 5, 2018, and Dec. 15, 2017, and obstructing an officer Jan. 5, 2018, $2,275 fine, 33 days jail.
KHANG, Shong, 21, 1920 Bellevue Ave., disorderly conduct Oct. 28, 2018, 80 days jail.
IMAN, Mohamed I., 34, 104 N. Michigan Ave., obstructing an officer, bail jumping and two counts of disorderly conduct July 1, 2018, and resisting an officer and disorderly conduct Feb. 10, 2018, nine months jail.
GROSSELL, Dylan D., 27, Redgranite, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct Feb. 23, $446 fine, eight months jail.
McCAIN-VIEIRA, Elizabeth A., 40, 705 S. Hastings Way, identity theft Dec. 26, 2015, and retail theft Dec. 10, 2015, $574 fine, eight months jail.