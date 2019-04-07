Eau Claire County
Found guilty
HEISZ, Jamie L., 38, 1211 Hayden Ave., Altoona, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping Sept. 2, retail theft April 19, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 13, 2016, two years of probation, $1,847 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
HADT, Branden J., 20, 1528 Hoover Ave., disorderly conduct and mistreatment of animals Aug. 6, one year of probation, $724 fine, 25 hours of community service, cannot care for animals.
HAUSER, Kqathryn J., 32, Eau Claire, criminal damage to property Jan. 20, $453 fine, three days jail.
KOLLWITZ, Kevin M., 45, 284A Aster Lane, Altoona, disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana Dec. 22, one year probation, $986 fine, five days jail or 40 hours community service, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
ROUGHT, Kyleen A., 27, Exeland, obstructing an officer Nov. 21, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours community service.
CHARLES, Brandolyn A., 27, Eau Claire, bail jumping Oct. 15 and battery Aug. 10, two years probation, $986 fine, 15 days jail or five days jail and 80 hours community service.
SMITH, Cassandra C., 26, 3104 Blakeley Ave., possession of marijuana Feb. 2, $513 fine.
LASHBROOK, Austin C., 20, 1703 Valmont Ave., theft Oct. 6, $453 fine.
MASON, Rachel A., 25, 936 Leonard Drive, possession of marijuana July 28, $443 fine.
SHUTES, Edward D., 33, 2521 Damon St., resisting an officer March 5, intimidating a victim and battery Dec. 15, 2017, and false imprisonment and strangulation and suffocation Oct. 18, 2017, three years probation, $2,740 fine, one year jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
BJORTOMT, Jake K., 33, 403 W. Elm St., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer Feb. 3, one year probation, $443 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
KONG, May X.L., 35, 843 Revere St., possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Jan. 29, fraud against financial institution Jan. 1, and possession of a firearm by a felon Feb. 8, 2018, three years probation, $1,916 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BUETOW, Thomas E., 29, 624½ N. Barstow St., disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer Jan. 12, 18 months probation, $886 fine.
LOGAN, Tiffany M., 33, Augusta, obstructing an officer Dec. 2, $443 fine.
HALL, Jaime L., 41, 3154 Potter Road, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property Nov. 13, two years probation, $896 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours community service, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BLOEDOW, Jason A., 34, 868 Kari Drive, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 16, two years probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WYMAN, Dirk R., 55, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Dec. 9, three years probation, $1,036 fine.
FENNER, Jason R., 42, 2414 Somona Parkway, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 24, two years probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
CAMPSHURE, Rory J., 53, Coloma, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Aug. 30, four years probation, $1,036 fine, two months jail, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
FLAHERTY, Kari A., 35, La Crosse, possession of narcotic drugs June 23, two years probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KOHUT, Jonathan E., 37, 2106 Agnes St., two counts of methamphetamine delivery Nov. 7 and 12, and bail jumping Nov. 23, four years of probation, $1,734 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
BUDD, Christopher A., 31, 122 E. Polk Ave., second-offense operating with a prohibited blood alcohol content July 29, $1,465 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours community service.
DRETSKE, Carina R., 19, 429 Water St., two counts of bail jumping Jan. 3 and Aug. 22, possession of illegally obtained prescription Aug. 22, and retail theft Aug. 11, two years probation, $1,782 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
TAG, Dyllon M., 23, Eau Claire, bail jumping Dec. 27 and retail theft Oct. 1, $896 fine, three months jail.
ERICKSON, Joshua W., 36, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Aug. 3, three years probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FLATEGRAFF, Andrew J., 40 1032½ Oxford Ave., disorderly conduct Feb. 11, $516 fine.
SUBATCH, Courtney L., 22, 1705 Nelson Drive, two counts each of possession of marijuana and bail jumping Feb. 27 and Jan. 23, and stalking Nov. 28, 2017, three years probation, $1,847 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ANDERSON, Nathaniel A., 24, 3207 Eldorado Blvd., theft Dec. 21, $453 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
MILLER, Adam J., 24, 4822 Ritsch Court, bail jumping Jan. 11 and two counts of operating after revocation Jan. 11 and Sept. 27, $1,329 fine.
LOR, Jaden L., 19, 650 Birch Drive, Altoona, operating after revocation Aug. 10, $443 fine.
SESSIONS, Leandra R., 25, 2832 Thomas Drive, operating after revocation Aug. 20, $516 fine.
MARKWALDER. Stephen D., 33, 3123 Eldorado Blvd., possession of methamphetamine June 24, three years probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.