Eau Claire County
Found guilty
SEIDLITZ, Tylor R., 26, Jim Falls, interfere with child custody and false imprisonment Sept. 26, 2018, 18 months of probation, $1,036 fine.
SWAN, Sean R., 29, 308½ E. Madison St., heroin delivery April 13, 2018, seven years of probation, $518 fine.
McRAVEN, Robert S., 27, Eau Claire, operating after revocation Nov. 9, 2015, $643 fine.
FELIX, Brandon E., 21, Osseo, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Dec. 6, receiving stolen property and obstructing an officer Dec. 17, theft Aug. 4, and criminal damage to property Sept. 10, 2018, three years of probation, $2,245 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
RYDZIK, Robert M., 28, 2650 Mercantile Drive, forgery Aug. 6, 30 months of probation, $528 fine, ordered not to possess anyone else’s personal identifying information.
BROVAN, Kelsey M., 25, Madison, bail jumping March 20, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Feb. 11, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 31, 2018, two years of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
PETERSON, Baylee B., 22, Fall Creek, disorderly conduct June 9, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
LESSARD, Leonard F., 42, Elk Mound, third-offense drunken driving April 18, $1,781 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
OLDENBURG, Billy J., 30, 633½ Starr Ave., burglary April 30, two years of probation, $528 fine.
LEE, Michael, 32, 1129 Barland St., methamphetamine delivery Jan. 3, 2019, and obstructing an officer June 9, 2018, three years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Locker, Adam R., 37, North Branch, Minn., resisting an officer Oct. 12, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
GRANT, James E., 30, Madison, theft July 24 and intimidating a victim and battery Sept. 14, three years of probation, $1,604 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
GLAMMEIER, Jeremiah D., 38, 618 S. Barstow St., three counts of bail jumping Jan. 14 and Nov. 18 and 19, theft Nov. 12, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Oct. 11, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 11 and Aug. 4, four years of probation, $4,139 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
DEA, Jacob M., 33, 2324 Skeels Ave., retail theft Dec. 14, carrying a concealed weapon Sept. 23, possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 14, threat to law enforcement officer May 27 and two counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 14 and May 15, three years of probation, $3,043 fine, 35 days jail or 30 days jail and 80 hours of community service, ordered not to have contact with known drug users or dealers.
SECORA, Bjonca K., 30, 905 16th St. S.E., Menomonie, carrying a concealed knife Dec. 29, $443 fine.
DOWNEY Sr., Forrest M., 35, Augusta, battery Nov. 22, $579 fine.
BRUCE, Jeremy S., 48, 309 W. Polk Ave., theft Oct. 17, $679 fine.
BERG, Eric S., 42, 3411 Miller St., bail jumping Nov. 12 and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 23, two years of probation, $1,036 fine.
MOYLE, Jerud A., 50, Augusta, disorderly conduct Oct. 5, $705 fine.
SIMPSON, Taylor A., 29, 609 Irvine St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping July 14 and possession of methamphetamine June 10, two years of probation, $1,086 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
PRICE, Nicole L., 46, Big Lake, Minn., possession of drug paraphernalia March 18 and two counts of bail jumping March 18 and Jan. 30, 2019, two years of probation, $1,429 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
GRANT, James E., 30, 1611 Western Ave., disorderly conduct Jan. 13, 2019, two years of probation, $543 fine.
HERNANDEZ, Alicia M., 19, 417½ McDonough St., second-offense drunken driving May 3, $1,992 fine, five days jail, license revoked 14 months, ignition interlock 14 months.
HARNACK, Hailee A., 20, Cashton, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 16, $443 fine.
DUPEE, Shelly J., 40, Fairchild, contributing to the delinquency of a child Sept. 24, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, Brandon T., 33, 2103½ Western Ave., retail theft Aug. 26, $662 fine.
HUBBARD, Angelic M., 31, Madison, possession of oleoresin device and carrying a concealed knife June 17, $886 fine, 15 days jail or 120 hours of community service.
HAYS, Adam T., 31, 11546 12th Ave., Chippewa Falls, two counts of retail theft Sept. 4 and Aug. 13, burglary Aug. 18 and possession of methamphetamine July 25, three years of probation, $1,952 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
BEACH, Daniel C., 19, 1932 Southridge Ave., Menomonie, operating after revocation June 16, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
WELLS, Semaj N., 27, 1209 Pershing St., attempting to flee an officer Nov. 14, 2018, 10 months jail.
SCHEARER, Michael J., 35, Fridley Minn., three counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 3, 2017, one year jail.