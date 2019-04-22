Eau Claire County
Found guilty
CORNELL, Kevin D., 22, 522 Chippewa St., possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 8, $886 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
STRICKLAND, Erick J., 30, 2507 S. Hastings Way, possession of marijuana Oct. 27, $443 fine.
NEURER, Michael J., 49, 711 N. Bridge St., Chippewa Falls, issuing worthless checks April 29, 2017, and operating after revocation March 31, 2018, one year of probation, $1,069 fine, $956 restitution, 10 days jail.
BROVAN, Ryan M., 25, S7051 Highway B, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 24 and hit and run attended vehicle July 31, two years of probation, $961 fine.
GRABOWSKA, Anthony M., 34, 3435 Fairfax St., threat to law enforcement officer July 27, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KRUEGER, Steven C., 36, Baldwin, battery July 13, 18 months of probation, $593 fine.
GULICH, Tanner J., 23, 1133 Technology Way, Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana Jan. 11, 2018, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
CRONK, Mandlenkosi T., 23, 1019 Huebsch Blvd., battery June 12 and 14, intimidating a victim and attempting to flee an officer June 14, and failure to obey traffic officer or signal Nov. 15, 2017, three years of probation, $2,515 fine.
STAFFORD, Bennie U., 56, Eau Claire, intimidation of a witness Feb. 7, and false imprisonment and two counts of battery Sept. 4, five years of probation, $1,422 fine.
RUDE, Randa A., 23, 520 Starr Ave., second-offense drunken driving Dec. 9, $1,379 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
HESSELINK, Chad L., 42, 2234 James Ave., Altoona, disorderly conduct Jan. 12, one year of probation, $543 fine.
DEVEAU, Nicole L., 30, 3626 Seymour Road, possession of methamphetamine Jan. 2, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KRUCK, Claire C., 27, Slinger, third-offense drunken driving Aug. 19, 18 months of probation, $1,780 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock 18 months.
JOHNSON, Dylan J., 19, 2549 Frostwoods St., bail jumping and obstructing an officer Feb. 10, 2018, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Jan. 19, 2018, two years of probation, $1,909 fine, $2,545 restitution.
CRONK, Mandlenkosi T., 23, 1019 Huebsch Blvd., false imprisonment, intimidation of a victim and obstructing an officer Jan. 20, 2018, three years of probation, $1,604 fine.
ATILANO CANUTO, Martin, 33, 2412 Spooner Ave., Altoona, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Jan. 25, $443 fine.
McMILLAN, Christopher D., 47, 1615 Piedmont Road, criminal damage to property Oct. 31, retail theft June 24, and two counts each of disorderly conduct and possession of oleoresin device Oct. 23 and Oct. 1, 2017, two years of probation, $2,977 fine, $2,238 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WIESNER, Doreen J., 48, 936 Therbrook St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Oct. 11, $1,379 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
MURILLO-GARCIA, Rogelio, 35, 1010 Sixth Ave., bail jumping Dec. 25 and operating after revocation Dec. 3, $932 fine.
BUNDY, Katie E., 41, E5497 730th Ave., Menomonie, possession of marijuana Jan. 14, $443 fine.
SHAFER, James T., 27, 503 Cochrane St., two counts of possession of methamphetamine Nov. 21 and May 19, and bail jumping Nov. 21, two years of probation, $1,554 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
MOLNAR, John J., 53, 419 William St., disorderly conduct March 30, 2018, two years of probation, $543 fine.
NYGARD, Timothy E., 41, Mondovi, causing injury by drunken driving Aug. 1, two years of probation, $1,843 fine, 45 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
BERGE, John M., 56, Iron River, Mich., disorderly conduct Jan. 19, 2018, and stalking Jan. 18, 2018, three years of probation, $961 fine, 40 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WILKERSON, Amanda L., 30, 2803 Western Ave., second-offense drunken driving Nov. 21, 2017, two years of probation, $1,653 fine, 30 days jail, license revoked 18 months, ignition interlock one year, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WALDERA, Jason J., 44, La Crosse, fourth-offense drunken driving July 27, 2017, two years of probation, $1,854 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
STREFF, Jonah P., 41, 710 Second Ave., two counts of retail theft Oct. 10 and 25, and possession of methamphetamine May 19, two years of probation, $1,414 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Probation revocation
CASTRO, Andrew A., 20, 4312 Crest Court, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and maintaining a drug trafficking place Dec. 8, 2017, one year jail.
WARNER, Jonathan L., 33, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 2, 2016, jail time served.
MOE, Patrick J., 25, 910 Richard Drive, disorderly conduct Nov. 29, 60 days jail.
JOHNSON, Matthew D., 46, 1806 Redwood Drive, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 1, 2017, jail time served.
JONES, Andrew G., 45, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine July 28, 2017, eight months jail.