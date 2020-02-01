Eau Claire County
Found guilty
ANGEL MARTINEZ, Addair, 28, Strum, second-offense drunken driving Aug. 7, $1,465 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
CARREON, Kayla M., 27, Eau Claire, bail jumping May 15 and possession of methamphetamine and neglecting a child Aug. 1, 2018, two years of probation, $1,479 fine.
HAWKINS, Joshua D., 37, Eau Claire, two counts of bail jumping March 14 and theft Sept. 12, 2018, $1,414 fine.
KENDZIOR, Chelsey P., 27, 1832 Bellinger St., bail jumping June 12 and burglary Dec. 7, 2018, four years of probation, $1,231 fine, $850 restitution.
TAG, Dyllon M., 24, 1135 W. MacArthur Ave., theft Nov. 16, bail jumping Oct. 29, and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Oct. 18 and 26, two years of probation, $2,007 fine. Record may be expunged upon successful completion of sentence.
FAUST, Michael L., 48, 1610 Whipple St., possession of methamphetamine Nov. 16, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
FISCHER, Angela M., 53, 1307 Summit St., two counts of operating after revocation March 2 and Sept. 4, 2018, and disorderly conduct May 29, 2018, $1,529 fine.
CAREY, Michael J., 38, 759 First St. East, Altoona, theft Oct. 22 and driving or operating vehicle without owner’s consent Oct. 21, two years of probation, $1,006 fine, $350 restitution.
CASWELL, Jacob D., 43, 2008 Altoona Ave., disorderly conduct and contact after domestic abuse arrest Sept. 21, 18 months of probation, $1,086 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
SHAW, Dalton R., 20, Boyceville, second-offense drunken driving Aug. 7, $1,618 fine, 40 days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock one year.
WHITROCK, Karole L., 28, 401 Long St., escape Aug. 14, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and complete AIM Court.
AHLERT, Holl L., 27, Elk Mound, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Nov. 22, 2018, three years of probation, $1,036 fine.
McCLANAHAN, Joseph A., 40, Eau Claire, retail theft Oct. 12, $443 fine.
HENNING, Natasha J., 32, 3230 14th St., forgery July 10, 2018, two years of probation, $858 fine, $3,300 restitution.
BERGERON, Corie S., 45, 6474 Prairie Circle South, possession of methamphetamine Feb. 10, three years of probation, $518 fine, 60 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
EATON, Patrick M., 54, 1916 Seventh St., operating after revocation Nov. 4, $443 fine.
SCHROEDER, Staci L., 43, 2755 Worbach Drive, disorderly conduct Dec. 1, $443 fine.
KORICH, Grant M., 57, 920 Oxford Ave., bail jumping Oct. 26 and carrying a concealed knife Sept. 29, $886 fine.
HELLER, Devin J., 21, Thorp, battery and disorderly conduct July 29, 18 months of probation, $886 fine, ordered to undergo anger management. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
KAUFMAN, Carol A., 56, 717 Bolles St., possession of a controlled substance July 25, $443 fine.
EATON, Jeffrey J., 57, 1916 Seventh St., possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 8, $443 fine.
REEVES, Daniel J., 39, Eau Claire, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct Nvo. 27, $886 fine, 15 days jail.
HASSEMER, Megan J., 34, Abbotsford, delivering illegal articles to inmate Sept. 26, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to complete treatment court and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
INGRAM, Paris D.C., 30, Eau Claire, possession of marijuana Oct. 19, $443 fine.
HEWUSE, Heidi M., 37, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver Oct. 8, four years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
SVENDAHL II, Gary L., 51, 805 Barland St., bail jumping and disorderly conduct May 3, nine months jail.
LANDWEHR, Dustin L.T., 38, 3008 Coltman Lane, resisting an officer July 13, 2018, 60 days jail.
YOUNG, Paige E., 26, 50 E. Spruce St., Chippewa Falls, throwing or discharging bodily fluid at public safety worker and battery to law enforcement officer Feb. 12, 2018, and bail jumping June 4, 2017, one year jail.
HASSEMER, Megan J., 34, Madison, possession of methamphetamine July 4, 2017, nine months jail.
DRESEL, David S., 45, 601 Woodward Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine March 5, 2017, 10 months jail.
McGuire, Tyler J., 27, New Lisbon, obstructing an officer June 20, 2017, operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent May 10, 2017, and bail jumping Aug. 22, 2016, five months jail.
FLEMING, Armecco A., 25, Minneapolis, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property Dec. 21, 2018, $1,053 fine, eight months jail.
WELLS, Semaj N., 27, 1209 Pershing St., substantial battery Oct. 29, 2015, nine months jail.
BALISTRERI, David J., 36, 1022 N. Eddy St., disorderly conduct Jan. 25, 2019, one year jail.
PALMER, Casey J., 43, 1218 Oxford Ave., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 17, 2018, $518 fine, six months jail.
XIONG, Doua, 33, 1607 Bellinger St., disorderly conduct July 9, 2017, and intimidating a victim and battery Sept. 22, 2016, one year jail.
HEYDE, Daniel J., 31, 4040 W. Folsom St., bail jumping Aug. 2, 2017, one year jail.
FISHER, Dustin L., 34, 716½ Oak St., Chippewa Falls, possession of methamphetamine March 29, 2018, 11 months jail.
THOMAS, Jeffrey C., 37, 1232 Snelling St., bail jumping July 27, 2017, two counts of retail theft July 27, 2017, and Nov. 16, 2016, and identity theft July 7, 2017, 183 days jail.
FOX II, Keith C., 39, Fall Creek, fourth-offense drunken driving Aug. 3, 2017, eight months jail.