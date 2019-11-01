Eau Claire County
Found guilty
GREGG, Leander J., 32, 1622 Mappa St., criminal damage to property and two counts of criminal trespass to dwelling Sept. 6, two years of probation, $1,339 fine, 30 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ALLEN, Sue Ann B., 23, 913 Graham Ave., possession of drug paraphernalia Aug. 6, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
HARDY, Melvin F., 47, 472 W. Grand Ave., identity theft and possession of methamphetamine Aug. 28, two years of probation, $1,046 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
WELLS, Semaj N., 27, 1209 Pershing St., disorderly conduct July 19, $443 fine, five days jail.
SCHLOSSER, Mark H., 40, 618 Talmadge St., operating after revocation May 2, $443 fine.
LEE, Stephan D., 26, 20 N. State St., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Dec. 20, 2015, $518 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
INGRAM, Paris D.C., 30, Eau Claire, theft May 1, $453 fine.
GARRY, Kieran E., 22, Cadott, operating after revocation April 20, $443 fine.
DAWSON, William S., 44, 544 Fall St., two counts of attempting to flee an officer April 14 and Sept. 28, and bail jumping July 4, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
CANTU, Antonio D., 43, Elk Mound, possession of methamphetamine May 3, two years of probation, $518 fine, six months jail.
HAHN, Travis W., 40, 2255 Wilson St., Menomonie, operating after revocation Aug. 26, $443 fine.
WILLIAMS, Dunni A., 42, 2908 Conrad St., theft June 28, $453 fine.
WINGER, Brandon S., 28, 1222 Barland St., second-offense drunken driving June 28 and criminal damage to property June 7, $1,919 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
CLARK, Anthony A., 27, Strum, operating after revocation March 29, $443 fine.
STABENOW, Matthew R., 22, Fairchild, criminal damage to property May 1, one year of probation, $553 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
JACOBSON, David R., 55, 618 S. Barstow St., obstructing an officer March 7, $443 fine.
MELGAARD, Donald R., 52, 1721 Ohm Ave., possession of methamphetamine July 14, 2018, two years of probation, $518 fine.
TIPTON, Brandon E., 23, 618 S. Barstow St., disorderly conduct Sept. 6, $516 fine.
FOGELTANZ, Scott R., 55, 1888 118th St., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Sept. 27, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine Sept. 10, 2018, two years of probation, $1,186 fine.
CLOUD, George, 49, 413½ Cameron St., three counts of bail jumping Aug. 20 and July 24, possession of marijuana Aug. 20, disorderly conduct July 24, and criminal trespass to dwelling and theft Feb. 1, three years of probation, $3,340 fine, three months jail, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LANE, Patrick M.L., 439½ Gilbert Ave., battery Aug. 25, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 26, bail jumping June 27, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct March 1, and possession of cocaine with intent to deliver Jan. 27, three years of probation, $3,043 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users, jail time served.
Probation revocation
CARELLO, Angela M., 40, Holcombe, possession of methamphetamine April 6 and carrying a concealed knife March 21, nine months jail.
PETERSON, Shelby J., 25, Appleton, possession of methamphetamine March 24, 2018, jail time served.
JULIN, Samantha J., 22, 4400 LaSalle St., possession of methamphetamine Jan. 27, 10 months jail.
DOWNS, Chad M., 27 La Crosse, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to flee an officer July 14, 2018, nine months jail.
WOODFORD, Jesse J., 32, 2015 Third St., burglary Sept. 27, 2017, and theft May 28, 2017, $1,124 fine, 10 months jail.