Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LEE, Ger, 31, 13217 40th Ave., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving Dec. 15, $1,606 fine, eight days jail, license revoked 16 months, ignition interlock 16 months.
ANDERSON-ZACHARIAS, Jordan M., 26, Cumberland, two counts of retail theft July 31, 2018, and Feb. 7, 2018, and operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, April 19, 2018, $1,522 fine.
DINS, Crystal J., 34, 3487 S. Joles Parkway, Chippewa Falls, physical abuse of a child June 14, 2017, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
HASART, Jacob H., 42, 6680 Tenth Ave., second-offense drunken driving June 18, $1,481 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
WHITE, Justin M., 31, 1039 Main St., possession of marijuana May 22, $493 fine.
CAMPBELL, Ashlee R., 28, Stone Lake, obstructing an officer May 17, one year of probation, $443 fine, ordered not to enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
MOELLER, Jacob P., 22, Belgium, second-offense drunken driving July 16, $1,379 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
SANCHEZ-REBOLLEDO, Juan P., 35, Arcadia, operating after revocation May 17, $443 fine.
SALZWEDEL, Ashli C., 33, 602 Birch St., operating after revocation May 8, $493 fine.
OTTO, Andrew J., 33, Eau Claire, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine March 4, obstructing an officer June 21, 2018, and attempted theft June 8, 2018, two years of probation, $1,992 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KATULA-TALLE, Sarah J., 35, Mondovi, two counts of issuing worthless checks Nov. 27, 2017, 18 months of probation, $1,145 fine, $1,645 restitution.
MAYER, Joseph S., 42, 912 Broadview Blvd., bail jumping Aug. 29, two counts of operating after revocation Aug. 29 and July 31, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 30, 2017, and disorderly conduct Sept. 17, 2017, 18 months of probation, $2,415 fine.
WOODFORD, Jesse J., 32, 2015 Third St., possession of methamphetamine and receiving stolen property Feb. 4, and identity theft Jan. 22, 2018, four years of probation, $2,744 fine, $7,864 restitution, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
GRAVES, Cassondra S., 31, 1153 Imperial Circle, second-offense possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed knife March 3, 2018, jail time served.
GARNER, Trenton W., 19, 2012 11th St., bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia July 10, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer March 16, 2018, jail time served.
JACOBSON, Michael P., 36, 315 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, criminal trespass to dwelling Oct. 17, 2017, and theft and retail theft July 16, 2017, one year jail.
RUFFIN, Tony J., 29, Racine, battery, criminal damage to property and intimidating a victim Nov. 9, 2014, seven months jail.
GRAVES, Cassondra S., 31, 5793 190th St., Chippewa Falls, burglary Dec. 27, 2017, two count of bail jumping Dec. 27, 2017, and Nov. 15, 2017, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 3, 2017, $2,072 fine, six months jail.
MATHIS, Sapphia K., 44, St. Paul, obstructing an officer July 15, 2018, and criminal damage to property July 16, 2018, jail time served.
PEMBER, Brandon J., 33, Fairchild, bail jumping and criminal trespass to dwelling Nov. 23, 2017, one year jail.
HAASNOOT, Jeremias C., 37, 739 Broadway St., two counts of bail jumping Aug. 1, 2018, and Feb. 26, 2018, and four counts of possession of methamphetamine July 12, 2018, June 4, 2018, Oct. 31, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017, $1,036 fine, jail time served.
D’LAMATTER, Thomas W., 39, Waupun, bail jumping July 2017, nine months jail.