Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FISCHER, Jessica R., 39, 2867 Western Ave., obstructing an officer July 27, $443 fine, 10 days jail.
CRUZ-AGUILAR, Gustavo, 24, 2321 Fourth St., third-offense drunken driving March 4, 2017, $3,264 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
SCHAFFNER, Mathew L., 28, Roberts, uttering a forgery July 30, 2017, three years of probation, $633 fine, 45 days jail.
WHALEY, Tyler J., 24, 2801 Richard Drive, possession of drug paraphernalia Jan. 31, $443 fine.
BEADLE HOFFMAN, Parker G., 18, 19875 50th Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Dec. 18, 18 months of probation, $606 fine, $229 restitution, five days jail or 40 hours of community service. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
BUISSE, Christopher A., 35, 4957 Coventry Court, fourth-offense drunken driving Nov. 28, three years of probation, $1,855 fine, six months jail, license revoked two years, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WILSON, Chad S., 38, Milwaukee, possession of marijuana July 23, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
GOMEZ, Hailie K., 18, 2053 Schult St., possession of drug paraphernalia Sept. 20, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
ROBERTSON, Tywaine W., 42, 2402 Tony Court, two counts of disorderly conduct Aug. 8 and June 26, and battery June 26, $1,329 fine.
BUKER, Jaron K., 27, 730 Hobart St., retail theft Sept. 15, 2017, $503 fine.
DANIELSON, Naomi D., 49, Cadott, theft by acquisition of a credit card and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card Oct. 17, two years of probation, $1,339 fine.
THYRION, Bradley R., 57, Eau Claire, third-offense drunken driving Oct. 15, $2,538 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
THOMPSON, Ashley M., 25, Wheeler, two counts of forgery Sept. 23 and Aug. 25, possession of methamphetamine Aug. 22 and theft June 28, three years of probation, $2,027 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SPARBY-DUNCAN, Nicholas L., 26, 732 W. MacArthur Ave., obstructing an officer Dec. 8, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
SEMANKO, Raevin W.K., 25, 1118 100th Ave., Chippewa Falls, possession of marijuana and bail jumping Nov. 28, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered not to enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SCHLITZ, Samuel A., 18, Waukakee, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver Nov. 8, three years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
CADUFF, Kevin A., 32, 2624 Fryklund Drive, Menomonie, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 1, three years of probation, $618 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
DANZINGER, Michael F., 56, Durand, fourth-degree sexual assault July 11, $1,713 fine, jail time served.
BEASTROM, Brique A., 21, 516½ Talmadge St., disorderly conduct Jan. 26, $443 fine.
HOVDE, RIchard A., 46, 2809 E. Hamilton Ave., fraud against financial institution June 26, two years of probation, $600 fine, $820 restitution.
ESKEW, Kristen L., 27, 906 Fairmont Ave., obstructing an officer Dec. 19, $443 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.
Probation revocation
GORDY, Donald W., 53, Oshkosh, battery, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct Aug. 29, 2016, seven months jail, $1,329 fine.
FORD, Kendra L., 27, 320½ Platt St., disorderly conduct Feb. 6, 2018, and two counts of bail jumping Aug. 16, 2016, and July 21, 2016, six months jail.