Eau Claire County
Found guilty
COOK, Cearra R., 21, 1153 Imperial Circle, bail jumping and resisting an officer July 12, 15 months of probation, $986 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
JOHNSON, Sheila M., 46, S7953 Highway 93, obstructing an officer and bail jumping May 23, $886 fine.
STORY, Jesse J., 28, 457 Summit Ave., disorderly conduct and bail jumping May 11, 18 months of probation, $986 fine.
BABCOCK, Jesse J., 38, 6339 Prairie Park Drive, third-offense drunken driving June 3, 2018, two years of probation, $4,112 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock two years, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
WILLIS, Hans Z., 34, Eau Claire, disorderly conduct Aug. 20, $443 fine, 10 days jail.
NABAK, Brandon S., 26, 3306 Garner St., disorderly conduct July 21, $443 fine.
FICHTER, Justin D., 25, 1042 E. Madison St., obstructing an officer Aug. 6, $443 fine, jail time served.
CALLAGHAN, Daniel C., 25, 3029 Irene Drive, possession of marijuana May 25, $443 fine.
MALONEY, James E., 48, Eau Claire, retail theft April 19, $443 fine, 20 days jail.
MACKEY, Patrick J., 29, 3213 Hidden Place, possession of cocaine Feb. 4, one year of probation, $443 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.
WARD, Karyn J., 28, 1152 Fifth St. East, Altoona, methamphetamine delivery June 27, identity theft and possession of methamphetamine July 2, and bail jumping May 24, four years of probation, $2,207 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RUFFIN, Tony J., 29, Racine, resisting an officer Aug. 20, $443 fine, jail time served.
ERICKSON, Ryan D., 32, W3995 Highway HH, carrying a concealed knife Aug. 16, $443 fine.
GRAVES, Cassondra S., 31, 5793 190th St., Chippewa Falls, identity theft and possession of drug paraphernalia July 7, two years of probation, $961 fine, 20 days jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
ROSE, David T., 44, 324½ Fifth Ave., disorderly conduct June 4, $443 fine.
BURCHFIELD, Melissa A., 38, Hayward, obstructing an officer Nov. 14, $443 fine.
Probation revocation
GARNER, Trenton W., 19, 2012 11th St., bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia July 10, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine and resisting an officer March 16, 2018, jail time served.
JACOBSON, Michael P., 36, 315 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, criminal trespass to dwelling Oct. 17, 2017, and theft and retail theft July 16, 2017, one year jail.
RUFFIN, Tony J., 29, Racine, battery, criminal damage to property and intimidating a victim Nov. 9, 2014, seven months jail.
GRAVES, Cassondra S., 31, 5793 190th St., Chippewa Falls, burglary Dec. 27, 2017, two count of bail jumping Dec. 27, 2017, and Nov. 15, 2017, and possession of methamphetamine Oct. 3, 2017, $2,072 fine, six months jail.
MATHIS, Sapphia K., 44, St. Paul, obstructing an officer July 15, 2018, and criminal damage to property July 16, 2018, jail time served.
PEMBER, Brandon J., 33, Fairchild, bail jumping and criminal trespass to dwelling Nov. 23, 2017, one year jail.
HAASNOOT, Jeremias C., 37, 739 Broadway St., two counts of bail jumping Aug. 1, 2018, and Feb. 26, 2018, and four counts of possession of methamphetamine July 12, 2018, June 4, 2018, Oct. 31, 2017 and Oct. 6, 2017, $1,036 fine, jail time served.
D’LAMATTER, Thomas W., 39, Waupun, bail jumping July 2017, nine months jail.
DORSEY, James M., 33, 3869 Gunnes Road, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 21, 2018, $518 fine, seven months jail.
ERICKSON, Joshua W., 37, 2624 Bauer St., possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping Aug. 3, 2018, 10 months jail.