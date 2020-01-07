Eau Claire County
Found guilty
FRIEND, David E., 37, 511 Germania St., disorderly conduct Nov. 20, $543 fine.
KRONENBERG, John W., 59, 545 Balcom St., theft Oct. 3, $453 fine.
HERRERA AMAYA, Adonias, 31, Independence, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Sept. 24, $443 fine.
JOHNSTON, James B., 45, Boyceville, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle Jan. 16, three years of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
HELMS, Devan R., 22, 1711 Bellinger St., resisting an officer April 16, one year of probation, $443 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
WUOLLET, Shayla A., 35, 620 Saxonwood Road, Altoona, second-offense drunken driving and operating after revocation Feb. 16, $2,172 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
PAIGE, Gregory G., 53, 320 Putnam St., battery Sept. 11, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 13 and June 5, substantial battery May 30, and hit and run attended vehicle and third-offense drunken driving Nov. 17, 2018, three years of probation, $5,160 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 18 months, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
RENE, Larry L., 67, Fall Creek, third-offense drunken driving March 29, $1,781 fine, 14 days jail, license revoked 25 months, ignition interlock 18 months, 50 hours of community service.
NOONAN, Nicklaus F., 20, 3627 Altoona Ave., Altoona, sexual intercourse with a child Jan. 1 and second-offense possession of marijuana May 8, one year of probation, $1,091 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
ELLISON, James A., 36, 513 Erin St., third-offense drunken driving Nov. 23, 2018, $4,323 fine, 110 days jail, license revoked 30 months, ignition interlock 18 months.
MILLER, Mikle J., 39, New Auburn, resisting or obstructing an officer and retail theft Nov. 5, 18 months of probation, $896 fine.
STREET, Jonathan E., 17, Hastings, Minn., retail theft Sept. 26, $453 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
JONES, Miguel J., 28, St. Paul, substantial battery Oct. 12, two years of probation, $518 fine.
BURRUSS, Cale J., 40, Tomah, bail jumping Sept. 20, $443 fine.
CHARLES, Brandolyn A., 28, Stanley, retail theft Sept. 16, $453 fine, 10 days jail.
THORNTON, Samuel L., 36, 608 Fountain St., possession of narcotic drugs and delivering illegal articles to inmates Aug. 16 and escape Aug. 2, three years of probation, $1,554 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
CHAPMAN, Richard L., 62, 678 Wisconsin St., possession of methamphetamine June 19, 18 months of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
STENBERG, Christian M., 19, Whitehall, disorderly conduct April 27, $443 fine.
GANJE, Melanie S., 31, Bloomer, felon in possession of an oleoresin device Nov. 20, $593 fine, 29 days jail.
JOHNSON, Travis A., 33, Black River Falls, retail theft Nov. 2, $453 fine.
UMBS, Jason R., 26, 843 N. Hastings Way, disorderly conduct Sept. 21, $543 fine.
ANDERSON, Austin M., 23, 1232 S. Dewey St., disorderly conduct Sept. 1, one year of probation, $543 fine.
DUTTER, Samantha L., 24, 126 Ferry St., two counts of bail jumping March 29 and Jan. 30, and disorderly conduct Dec. 6, 2018, two years of probation, $1,329 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.
KABLE, Adam N., 33, 1204½ Warren St., Chippewa Falls, second-offense drunken driving May 25, $1,466 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
OTTINGER, Christopher E., 31, 2428 Sunset Drive, drive or operate without consent June 3, one year of probation, $453 fine.
CRAKER, Hayley E., 28, 1103 Glades Drive, Altoona, disorderly conduct April 2, $543 fine.
KRAMER, Leah A., 26, 3222 Eldorado Blvd., retail theft July 26, $453 fine.
HEGG, Wyatt L., 21, 13366 43rd Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Oct. 19, possession of a controlled substance Oct. 9 and battery Sept. 7, two years of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
LARSON, Jason J., 38, 341 E. Riverview Drive, possession of an illegally obtained prescription Sept. 19, two counts of battery Sept. 24, two years of probation, $1,357 fine, $42 restitution, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
OTTO, Andrew J., 34, Eau Claire, possession of drug paraphernalia Oct. 8, $443 fine.
COOPER, Jacob R., 30, Ladysmith, second-offense drunken driving Dec. 23, 2018, $1,465 fine, 10 days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.
Probation revocation
GEISSLER, Gordon G., 41, 218 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls, two counts of bail jumping Nov. 14, 2018, and July 10, 2018, and possession of methamphetamine June 14, 2018, $518 fine, 10 months jail.
THORNTON, Samuel L., 36, 608 Fountain St., intimidating a victim and battery Feb. 12, 2018, eight months jail.
HENNING, Natasha J., 31, Eau Claire, two counts of possession of narcotic drugs June 21, 2018, and Oct. 2, 2017, uttering a forgery Dec. 12, 2017, and possession of methamphetamine Nov. 17, 2017, $2,193 fine, one year jail.