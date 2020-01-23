Eau Claire County
Found guilty
LeSHOCK, Dustin M., 31, 1021 Essex St., second-offense possession of cocaine Sept. 29, $518 fine.
RIVERA-POLIO, Oscar A., 43, Arcadia, operating without a valid license, second offense within three years, Sept. 2, $443 fine.
JOHNSON, Tyshawn D., 21, 314 Essex St., disorderly conduct Oct. 9, obstructing an officer Nov. 4, possession of marijuana July 21, 2018, and operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Sept. 27, 2017, two years of probation, $1,882 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.
OSBORN, Harley A., 30, 320 Starr Ave., operating after revocation Oct. 16, $443 fine.
MEYER, Melissa J., 39, 910 Richard Drive, operating after revocation July 30, $443 fine.
WELKE, Alex M., 25, Mosinee, operating after revocation and hit and run attended vehicle Aug. 11, $1,324 fine.
GLENZ, Michael P. 44, Cadott, possession of methamphetamine June 2, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
DENVER, Tristan J., 23, Altoona, operating after revocation March 5, $443 fine.
MORENO, Morgan A., 27, 603 Manor Court, Altoona, carrying a concealed knife and possession of methamphetamine with intent to delivery Nov. 5, three years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
VAN II, Benny C., 26, Tomah, lewd and lascivious behavior and obstructing an officer April 10, two years of probation, $886 fine.
YANG, Keng, 35, La Crosse, burglary Jan. 2, three years of probation, $528 fine.
HARSHMAN, Tyler W., 22, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine Sept. 12, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
STAFFORD, Dominique R., 33, 1104 Birch St., criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct Oct. 10, two years of probation, $896 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
LOR, Dao S., 27, 1114 Imperial Circle, two counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping June 22, two years of probation, $2,200 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no unsupervised contact with his wife and children.
DANIELS, Destiny M., 22, 877 Kari Drive, possession of marijuana May 1, 2016, $448 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
KRESS, Ryan A., 28, 507 Folsom St., disorderly conduct Nov. 26, $543 fine.
ORTIZ III, Jorge I., 20, 436 N. Barstow St., possession of marijuana Sept. 25, $685 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.
METZENBAUER, Robert B., 40, Fall Creek, bail jumping Oct. 11, $443 fine.
THOMPSON, Ashley M., 25, 1828 Bellinger St., possession of methamphetamine May 23 and bail jumping May 4, two years of probation, $956 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.
HARTMAN, Lawrence J., 37, Bruce, two counts of disorderly conduct Dec. 3 and Sept. 5, two counts of bail jumping Sept. 5 and Aug. 16, and resisting an officer Dec. 3, three years of probation, $2,215 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
ENGLERT, Terrence J., 29, Cadott, second-offense drunken driving Sept. 20, $1,466 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year, 25 hours of community service.
LANIER, Shawn M., 38, 1717 Necessity St., possession of methamphetamine July 20, bail jumping and retail theft Jan. 22, 2019, and possession of narcotic drugs Feb. 4, three years of probation, $2,007 fine, 45 days jail, ordered not to drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
WEGERER, Hailee J., 24, 421½ N. Dewey St., bail jumping Oct. 31, $443 fine.
LOMBARD, Brielle A., 43, 2326 Dorret Road, operating after revocation Oct. 12, $443 fine.
WINTERS, Max T., 26, 2205 Hatch St., disorderly conduct Nov. 7, $443 fine.
KRUMENAUER, Kris J., 41, 1741 Highway K, Chippewa Falls, bail jumping Oct. 1, methamphetamine delivery April 3, retail theft and two counts of possession of methamphetamine Aug. 4 and 7, and obstructing an officer Aug. 4, three years of probation, $3,008 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
SMITH, Bradey S., 26, 4400 LaSalle St., obstructing an officer Oct. 12, 2018, and disorderly conduct Nov. 7, 2017, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered not to drink alcohol or enter taverns.
SNYDER, Jana M., 38, 1208 Birch St., possession of methamphetamine and possession of narcotic drugs Sept. 25, three years of probation, $1,036 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
Probation revocation
HALVORSON, Cole M., 36, Independence, obstructing an officer Nov. 17, 2018, 79 days jail.
STUCKERT, Maxwell M., 22, 3205 Garner St., delivery of drugs Dec. 8, 2017, and possession of a controlled substance and obstructing an officer June 4, 2017, nine months jail.
McDOUGALL, Morgan M., 22, 17416 109th Ave., Chippewa Falls, bail jumping, battery and disorderly conduct March 17, $1,404 fine, 181 days jail.
WOJCIK, Austin J., 26, 828 Chippewa St., disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer Feb. 22, five months jail.